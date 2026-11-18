The shooting of Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat's upcoming film Mission Mirchi has reportedly been affected following the death of a crew member in a road accident in Sikkim. A 46-year-old technician lost his life after a truck carrying shooting equipment met with an accident while returning from a shoot location.

According to a PTI report, the incident took place near the 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The film's shooting schedule in Sikkim was reportedly planned between November 15 and 20.

Reports have also suggested that filming has been temporarily stalled.

Technician Pintu Mondal Dies After Truck Accident

The deceased technician has been identified as Pintu Mondal, who worked as a light boy with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light. He was part of the technical team associated with Maddock Films' production Mission Mirchi.

According to the police, Mondal was travelling in the truck alongside the driver when the accident occurred at around 3.30 pm. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp turn near the 5th Mile area.

The truck was carrying equipment used for the film's shoot, and the crew was returning from Tsomgo Lake when the accident took place.

Sikkim Police Shares Details of the Incident

Police officials said that Mondal suffered serious head injuries in the accident. He was immediately taken to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning.

The driver also sustained critical injuries, including injuries to his shoulder, and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the makers of Mission Mirchi have not issued an official statement regarding the incident so far.

About Mission Mirchi

Backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Mission Mirchi is reportedly based on the life of Iqbal Mirchi, an underworld figure known for his association with India's most wanted criminal, Dawood Ibrahim.

Born Mohammad Iqbal Memon, Mirchi was allegedly involved in drug trafficking activities across Asia, Africa and Europe. He was sanctioned on June 1, 2004, under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act.

His name has also been linked to alleged drug trafficking operations and investigations connected to the 1993 Bombay bombings. Mirchi died on August 14, 2013.

The film is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles.

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