Sikkim Showcases Himalayan Heritage With First Yak Festival Near China Border; What You Need To Know About The Event

Sikkim Showcases Himalayan Heritage With First Yak Festival Near China Border | X/ @RahulKulungRai

Sikkim is celebrating and hosting the first Himalayan Yak Festival at Gnathang in East Sikkim, at a high altitude, near the India-China border. The state is celebrating the first of its kind from October 27, 2026, and it will run until Thursday, October 29, at an altitude of 13,500 feet. The event is organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (Government of Sikkim) and Sikkim INSPIRES in collaboration with ATREE, the G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, and the Eicher Group. Let's take a look about the event in detail.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sikkim celebrates first Himalayan Yak Festival

The first Sikkim Himalayan Yak Festival is being celebrated in the state from October 27, and it will run until October 29, 2026. The event highlight the animals' role in traditional livelihoods, cultural heritage and the ecosystem of high altitudes. The festival features yak-based products, traditional herder huts, and it aims to promote yak conservation and welfare amid challenges of climate change.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sikkim MLA Pamin Lepcha highlights the event

Talking about the significance of yak and about the significance of the festival, Sikkim MLA Pamin Lepcha says, "Since this is a high altitude area and a border area and even the climatic conditions are very harsh, the working hours is only from I think 8 to 2 and within that frame I think they put up a great show. This is to bring the yak community together and also to bring awareness amongst the public, the general public and to support the yak community even by the government." She said while speaking to the media during the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tourism promotion and dignitaries' participation

The event also aims to promote tourism in remote highland areas. The festival was attended by Sikkim Assembly Speaker MN Sherpa, along with state ministers and local representatives.