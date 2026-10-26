Manipur Observes Mera Hou Chongba With Traditional Fervour Despite Security Concerns; What Is The Festival About?

Manipur Observes Mera Hou Chongba With Traditional Fervour Despite Security Concerns | X

Manipur has celebrated Mera Hou Chongba at the historic Kangla Fort and Sana Konung (Royal Palace) on October 26, 2026. The traditional festival symbolises the enduring bond between the hill and valley communities. The festival was observed with traditional rituals and regional fervour, although the celebrations were relatively subdued due to the ongoing law and order concerns (AFSPA). Let's understand the festival in detail.

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Manipur celebrates Mera Hou Chongba

On Monday, October 26, 2026, Manipur celebrated Mera Hou Chongba. Mera Hou Chongba is a historic, ancient cultural festival that beautifully symbolises the unity, brotherhood, and eternal bond between the hill tribes and the valley communities. The day-long observance began in the morning with a procession led by titular king Leishemba Sanajaoba from Sana Konung to Kangla Fort. Some of the traditional activities that were performed during the event were Mera Men Tongba, Mera Yenkhong Tamba and Mera Thaomei Thanba, which involves lighting a lamp atop a bamboo pole. It was organised by the State Level Mera Hou Chongba Committee in collaboration with the Manipur government as part of Mera Hou Chongba 2026.

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What is Mera Hou Chongba festival?

Mera Hou Chongba festival is an ancient festival that dates back to the reign of Manipur’s first legendary ruler, Nongda Lairen Pakhangba, in 33 AD. It is celebrated on the 15th lunar day of the Meitei month of Mera (which falls in October). The festival serves as a vital bridge of peace and solidarity across the state. According to a folk tradition, the festival is about two brothers who set out to find a place to settle. The younger one chose the valley, while the elder settled in the hills. To stay connected and reassure each other about their well-being, they promised to send signals on the full moon day of the Mera month. The valley brother would hang a lit oil lamp on a high bamboo pole, while the hill one would light a bonfire on the mountaintops. Over centuries, this act evolved into the grand festival.

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Manipur government extends wishes

On the occasion of Mera Hou Chongba, the state governor extended wishes on social media platform X and captioned, "On the auspicious occasion of Mera Hou Chongba, the Governor of Manipur extends warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Manipur. This significant cultural observance symbolises the enduring bonds of unity, mutual respect and brotherhood between the hill and valley communities of the State. It reaffirms our shared heritage and the importance of fostering harmony, understanding and peaceful coexistence among all communities."