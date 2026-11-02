Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 Opens In Namchi: How To Visit And What To Expect | X

Sikkim is all set to put its adventure tourism offerings in the spotlight as the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Festival 2026 opens at Limkhimatar in Namchi district today. The festival aims to showcase the state's natural beauty, adventure activities and tourism potential while encouraging visitors to explore destinations beyond its popular hill stations. Organised by the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, the week-long festival will continue till November 7, 2026.

Known for its breathtaking Himalayan landscapes, rivers, valleys and mountainous terrain, Sikkim offers several experiences for adventure enthusiasts. The festival provides an opportunity to experience the state's outdoor attractions and discover activities that make it an exciting destination for nature lovers and thrill-seekers.

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Sikkim hosts Adventure Tourism Festival 2026

Sikkim is hosting the Adventure Tourism Festival, which was inaugurated on November 1, 2026, by Namthang-Rateypani MLA Sanjit Kharel, highlighting the area's tourism potential. The opening day featured the flag-off of a seven-member bungee jumping team to Nepal for training, the launch of the ‘Kursong Kurmit Trail’ in Dzongu, promoting community-based tourism, and the Gnathang Valley Vibrant Village Marathon against the stunning high-altitude Himalayan landscape.

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What to expect?

The festival is being organised for the first time to showcase Sikkim's adventure tourism potential and develop new destinations across the state. Visitors can look forward to an experience centred on adventure tourism, outdoor activities and the region's cultural attractions. You can visit and participate in the Sikkim Adventure Tourism Fest 2026 through online or offline registrations. Sikkim is known for activities such as paragliding, trekking, mountain biking, river rafting and camping.

Promoting local and sustainable tourism

The festival is also expected to provide a platform to promote local tourism operators and encourage sustainable tourism practices.