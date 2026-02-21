Significance Of Skanda Shasti Vrat And Why It Is Dedicated To Lord Kartikeya

Skanda Shasti | Photo Credit: Canva

Skanda Shashti is a Hindu festival that is celebrated every year. This auspicious day is dedicated to the revered Hindu deity Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), the son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Skanda, or Murugan, is generally considered the younger brother of Lord Ganesha. However, in North India, Skanda is often perceived as the elder brother.

About Skanda Shashti

This difference in perspective is mostly influenced by regional beliefs and traditions. Lord Skanda is also known as Subramanya. Skanda Sashti is primarily celebrated in Sri Lanka and South India, particularly in the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. It is believed that fasting on Skanda Shasthi and worshipping Lord Kartikeya on this auspicious day brings wealth and prosperity.

Skanda Shashti significance

Skanda Sashti is also known as Kanda Sashti. Skanda Sashti is observed monthly on the sixth day (Sashti Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu lunar month. All Sashti are dedicated to Lord Kartikeya (which is during the Solar month Aippasi or Karthikai), which is considered the most significant. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship the deity to seek his blessing.

Skanda Shashti: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the day will be observed on Sunday, February 22.

Phalguna, Shukla Shashthi

Begins - 11:09 AM, Feb 22

Ends - 09:09 AM, Feb 23

Holy chants

Devotees should recite the Skanda Sashti and Murugan Gayatri mantra: Om Thatpurushaya Vidhmahe, Maha Senaya Dhimahi, Thannah Shanmukha Prachodhayath. Moola Mantra to the Lord: “Om Sharavana-bhavaya Namaha."

Rituals to observe

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Murugan temple on this day to seek his blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare an asan and put a red cloth on it. Place the idol of Lord Murugan and offer red and white flowers, panchamrit, and bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits). Recite Skanda Purana, Lord Kartikeya mantra, and end the puja by performing Lord Kartikeya aarti.