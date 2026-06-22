Sidharth Malhotra Amazes Fans With Insane Core Strength In New Gym Video, Says 'No Shortcuts. Just Consistency'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra may currently be between film projects after his last big-screen outing in Param Sundari in 2025, but his workout game remains stronger than ever. Whether he's travelling, shooting or simply taking some time off, Sidharth makes sure to stay committed to his fitness routine, and his latest gym video is proof that consistency truly pays off.

Sidharth Malhotra shares new fitness inspiration

Taking to Instagram on June 22, the actor shared a glimpse of one of his recent workout sessions, leaving fans in awe of his strength and control. Keeping things simple, he captioned the video with a message that perfectly sums up his fitness philosophy: "No shortcuts. Just consistency."

In the clip, Sidharth can be seen performing an advanced calisthenics move that puts immense pressure on the core, shoulders and lower body. Lying on the floor while gripping a support positioned behind his head, the actor slowly lifts his legs and torso together, keeping his body perfectly aligned. With only his shoulders touching the ground, he holds the position momentarily, creating an almost right angle with the floor.

But the impressive part doesn't end there. Instead of dropping his legs back down, Sidharth controls the descent with precision, pausing midway before alternately bending and extending each leg. The movement requires not just abdominal strength but also balance, flexibility and immense control, all of which the actor displayed effortlessly.

Watch the latest gym video below:

Fans react to the video

As soon as the video went live, fans flooded the comments section with admiration. Many called the clip the perfect start to the week, with one user writing that Sidharth had delivered the "Monday motivation" everyone needed.

Others praised his commitment to fitness, applauding the actor for maintaining such a rigorous routine even while away from film sets. The post also caught the attention of actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who cheered him on with a simple but powerful message: "Killing it 💪💪💪." From "You are the rock" to "Your dedication is truly inspiring", the compliments kept pouring in.