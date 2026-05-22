Shri Madhyamaheshwar Temple Opens for Pilgrims Amid Panch Kedar Yatra; Here's To Know Everything

Madhyamaheshwar Temple Opens for Pilgrims | Photo Attribution: ANI

Madhyamaheshwar Temple or Madmaheshwar is a Hindu temple which is located in Gaundar, a village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The temple is a part of the Panch Kedar circuit including Kedarnath, Tungnath, Rudranath, and Kalpeshwar, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated at an altitude of 3,497 metres, the temple was finally opened for devotees with traditional Vedic chanting, rituals and religious ceremonies on Friday, May 21, 2026. The temple remains closed during harsh winters because it becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall. A total of 1,135 devotees were present for the first darshan, and as the gates of the temple opened, the devotees chanted “Har Har Mahadev.”

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Madhyameshwar Temple opens for devotees

Uttarakhand's Madhyamaheshwar Temple finally opened for devotees on Friday, May 21, and it is likely to remain open for six months. The shrine echoed with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” during the rituals which were performed during the opening ceremony. Madhyamaheshwar Temple is nestled in the backdrop of panoramic snow-capped Chaukhambha peaks and offers marvellous views of not just the peaks but also its surroundings, especially during sunrise and sunset. During the winter period, the idol of Madhyamaheshwar is ceremonially relocated to the historic Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.

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CM Dhami shares the glimpses of Madhyameshwar on X

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared the photos of Madhyameshwar on his social media account X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “In Panch Kedar, the portals of Shri Madmaheshwar Dham were opened today for the devotees' darshan, accompanied by due rituals and Vedic chants. In the land of the gods, filled with faith, devotion, and spiritual energy, this divine journey warmly welcomes and honors all of you devotees.”

Dhami further said, “Our government is steadfastly committed to working with determination to ensure the convenience, safety, and seamless travel experience of every devotee arriving for the Char Dham and Panch Kedar pilgrimage.”

Madhyamaheshwar link to the epic Mahabharata

According to legends, following the great Kurukshetra war, the Pandavas sacrificed their kingdom and went to the Himalayas with the aim of remorse for their sin and to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Lord Shiva, avoiding them, took the form of a bull and disappeared into the ground. His body parts are believed to have appeared at five locations, now known as the Panch Kedar. At Madhyamaheshwar, Lord Shiva’s navel (nabhi) is said to have emerged.