Shravani Somvaar: Rajasthan Tourism Shares Glimpse Of World's Tallest Lord Shiva Sitting Statue In Nathdwara, Urges Tourists To Pause And Seek Blessings During Sawan

Rajasthan Tourism Shares Glimpse Of Nathdwara | X/ Rajasthan Tourism

Shravan also known as Sawan is one of the most observed and sacred Hindu observance which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The sacred month which has already begin in northern parts of India, starting from June 29, 2026, is being celebrated with religious fervour. Today, devotees are observing second Shravani Somvaar. On this special occasion, Rajasthan Tourism department has shared the glimpse of revered Nathdwara which is known for Lord Shiva huge statue, standing tall, known as Statue of Belief. It is located in Rajsamand district of the state and invites tourists to pause and seek blessing.

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Rajasthan tourism shares glimpse of Nathdwara

As the holy month of Sawan continues, Rajasthan Tourism has invited devotees and travellers to experience the spiritual charm of Nathdwara. On the occasion of Shravani Somvaar, the tourism department shared a glimpse of the Lord Shiva statue, Statue of Belief on social media, encouraging visitors to take a pause from their journeys and seek blessings.

Sharing a video of X, Rajasthan Tourism wrote, "Shravan brings a deep sense of devotion, and Nathdwara becomes a beautiful reflection of that spiritual spirit. Standing tall against the Aravallis, the Statue of Belief, Vishwas Swaroopam, invites tourists to pause, seek blessings, and connect with faith. This Shravan, let your journey lead you to Nathdwara, where devotion meets the timeless beauty of Rajasthan."



About Statue of Belief: World's tallest seated Shiva statue

The Statue of Belief, locally known as Vishwas Swaroopam, is the world's tallest seated Shiva statue. Located in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, it stands at an impressive 369 feet (112 meters) and was inaugurated on October 29, 2022. The giant copper mesmerising statue is visible from up to 20 kilometers away.

Statue of Belief | Tripadvisor

Nathdwara is not only known for its temple but also for its rich cultural traditions, devotional art and local heritage. Visitors can explore the town’s vibrant streets, traditional handicrafts and famous Pichwai paintings, which are closely associated with the Shrinathji tradition.