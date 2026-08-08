Kanthal River Runs Dry In MP's Susner As Shravan Passes, Residents Fear Water Crisis | FP photo

Susner (Madhya Pradesh): With nearly half of the Shravan month gone, the Kanthal River in Susner remains largely dry, raising concerns among residents amid inadequate rainfall in the region.

Once known for carrying water throughout the year, the river now has only small patches of water even during the monsoon.

Residents recall that the Kanthal River once remained filled with water for all 12 months and served as an important water source for surrounding areas.

Over the years, its water flow gradually declined, with substantial water being seen mainly during the rainy season. This year, however, even the monsoon has failed to bring sufficient flow.

The shortage of continuous rainfall has prevented the river’s water level from rising. In several stretches, the riverbed is clearly visible, with only small pools of water remaining.

Residents fear that if good rainfall does not occur soon, groundwater recharge and other water sources could also be affected.

The situation has also worried farmers, as timely rainfall is crucial for standing kharif crops. Farmers are waiting for sufficient rain to improve both crop conditions and water availability.

Residents said the Kanthal River is an important part of Susner’s identity and urged for its revival. They hope the monsoon will strengthen in the coming days and restore water flow in the river.

Three-member panel to probe teacher removal demand

Following a student rally on Friday demanding the removal of a higher secondary teacher at Model School, District Education Officer (DEO) Dhar Pushpendra Sastiya constituted a three-member investigation team on the instructions of SDM Ajmer Singh Gaud.

Students had submitted a memorandum addressed to the District Collector, alleging serious misconduct by teacher Pratima Singh Kushwaha and demanding her immediate transfer from the school.

The SDM subsequently directed the DEO by phone to conduct an urgent inquiry and act against those found guilty.

The investigation team comprises Assistant Director Dhar Sushma Veshya, Additional District Project Coordinator Dhar Jadusingh Parmar, and Development Block Education Officer Sardarpur Vishnu Raghuvanshi.

The DEO has instructed the team to visit the Model School within three days, examine the students' application, record their statements, and submit a report with a clear recommendation.

The DEO said action will be taken against the guilty on Monday after the team records the children's statements. SDM Gaud confirmed that the DEO has been directed to investigate, adding that immediate action will follow against whoever is found responsible.