Shravan 2026: Why Do Kanwariyas Carry Kanwar Without Letting It Touch The Floor During The Yatra

Kanwar Yatra | FP photo

During the annual Kanwar Yatra, millions of devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, undertake a sacred pilgrimage to collect holy water from rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or other revered water bodies. They carry this water in a decorated bamboo pole called a Kanwar, with pots suspended from both ends. But do you know that one of the most important traditions observed during the yatra is that the Kanwar should never be placed directly on the ground? What is the reason behind it? Keep reading to know more.

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About Kanwar Yatra 2026

Shravan, also known as Sawan, has already begun in the northern parts of India, and so has the Kanwar Yatra. Shravan is one of the most observed and sacred observances in Hinduism and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, Kanwariyas from different states undertake the paidal yatra and collect holy river water to offer to Lord Shiva. But Kanwariyas never place their Kanwar on the floor during the journey.

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Sacredness of the Kanwar

This practice is rooted in faith and reverence. The water collected by Kanwariyas is considered sacred because it is meant to be offered to Lord Shiva during Jalabhishek on the auspicious occasion of Shravan. Since the Kanwar carries this holy offering, devotees treat it with the same respect as a sacred object used in worship.

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Traditional practice

According to tradition, placing the Kanwar on the ground is believed to diminish the sanctity of the pilgrimage and the purity of the offering. Instead, when devotees need to rest, they place the Kanwar on specially designed wooden or metal stands known as Kanwar stands. These stands keep the Kanwar elevated and ensure that it does not touch the earth.

Kanwariyas should observe strict vows throughout the pilgrimage. They should walk barefoot, follow a satvik diet, maintain cleanliness, chant "Bol Bam" and other devotional hymns, and refrain from consuming alcohol or non-vegetarian food. Avoiding contact between the Kanwar and the ground is considered part of these religious disciplines. It is also believed that pilgrims must bathe before touching the Kanwar or after any rest break.