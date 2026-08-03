Shravan 2026: Surdarsan Pattnaik Creates A Devotional Sand Sculpture Of Lord Shiva At Puri Beach On The First Day Of Sawan Somvaar

Surdarsan Pattnaik Creates A Devotional Sand Sculpture Of Lord Shiva At Puri Beach |

The holy month of Shravan (Sawan) Somvaar began on August 3, 2026, with millions of devotees across India offering prayers to Lord Shiva on the first Sawan Somvaar. Marking the auspicious occasion, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sand sculpture of Lord Shiva at Puri Beach in Odisha, which drew the attention of devotees and tourists alike.

Devotional tribute at Puri

Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a devotional sand sculpture of Lord Shiva at Puri Beach in Odisha on Monday, August 3, 2026, on the auspicious occasion of the first day of Sawan Somvaar of 2026. Pattnaik's intricately crafted artwork depicts Lord Shiva in a meditative form, which symbolises peace, devotion, and spiritual strength. The sculpture also carries a heartfelt message celebrating the beginning of the sacred month of Shravan and encouraging devotees to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Visitors gathered around the artwork to admire the craftsmanship and capture photographs of the devotional tribute.

On the auspicious occasion of the first Shravan Somvar during the holy month of #Shravan, internationally renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a devotional sand sculpture at Puri Beach in #Odisha, offering prayers to Lord Shiva.@sudarsansand… pic.twitter.com/TsrnYsQwoZ — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 3, 2026

Every year, Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand sculptures to commemorate important festivals, national events, and global occasions. His creations often combine artistic excellence with meaningful social and spiritual messages. The Shiva-themed sculpture at Puri Beach has become one of the highlights of this year's Shravan celebrations.

Shravan rituals and significance

The month of Shravan is considered one of the holiest periods in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, devotees observe Sawan Somvaar Vrat, visit Shiva temples, perform Abhishekam with milk, water, honey, and bel leaves, and chant sacred mantras such as 'Om Namah Shivaya' throughout the month.

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Shravan Somvaar 2026 | X/ Sudarshan Pattnaik

The first Monday of Shravan holds special significance, as it is believed that sincere prayers and fasting on this day bring peace, prosperity, good health, and the fulfilment of wishes. Temples across the country, including Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, and Kedarnath, witnessed large gatherings of devotees offering prayers.