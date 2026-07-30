Shravan 2026 Begins With Special Panchamrit Ritual At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Take A Look!

Shravan 2026 Begins With Special Panchamrit Ritual At Mahakaleshwar Temple |

The holy month of Shravan began with great devotion at the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Thousands of devotees gathered at one of the 12 Jyotirlingas to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva as the temple marked the beginning of the sacred month with a special Panchamrit Abhishek.

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The early morning ritual saw priests performing the traditional Bhasma Aarti, followed by the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with Panchamrit—a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar. The ritual holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism and is believed to purify the mind and soul while invoking Lord Shiva's blessings for health, prosperity, and peace.

Special Panchamrit ritual performed

Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain observed the first day of Shravan or Sawan with a special Panchamrit ritual. The day began with Bhasma Aarti and was followed by the ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with Panchamrit.

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The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers and illuminated for the occasion, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. Devotees chanted "Har Har Mahadev" and offered bel leaves, dhatura, flowers, and holy water to the deity. Long queues were witnessed outside the temple from the early hours as pilgrims from different parts of the country arrived to participate in the auspicious celebrations.

Significance of Shravan month

Shravan, also known as Sawan, is considered the holiest month dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this period, devotees observe fasts, perform Rudrabhishek, visit Shiva temples, and participate in Kanwar Yatra to express their devotion. Mondays, known as Shravan Somwars, are regarded as especially auspicious for worshipping Lord Shiva.

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Read Also Kanwar Yatra Marks Start Of Shravan As Lakhs Of Devotees Offer Prayers At Shiva Temples Across India...

The Mahakaleshwar Temple witnesses a significant increase in footfall throughout the month of Shravan, with elaborate rituals and special arrangements made for devotees. Authorities have also put crowd management and security measures in place to ensure a smooth darshan experience.