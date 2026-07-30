Kanwar Yatra Marks Start Of Shravan As Lakhs Of Devotees Offer Prayers At Shiva Temples Across India | Video | X / IANS

Haridwar: Devotees participated in the annual Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar on Thursday, carrying holy water from the Ganga River to their destinations on the first day of the holy month of Shravan.

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Devotees were seen carrying water from the Ganga as part of the annual pilgrimage associated with the worship of Lord Shiva during the sacred month.

Yoga Guru Ramdev described Shravan as an extremely sacred month dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva and urged Kanwar Yatris to maintain the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

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"The month of Shravan is extremely sacred--a time dedicated to worshipping Mahadev," Ramdev said.

He urged devotees to refrain from consuming intoxicants and engaging in unruly behaviour during the yatra, saying such acts were disrespectful to Lord Shiva and tarnished the dignity of Sanatan Dharma.

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"Engaging in intoxication or creating disturbances tarnishes the dignity of our Sanatan Dharma. Therefore, I urge all Kanwariyas to immerse themselves in devotion to Shiva," he said.

Devotees also visited the Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple in Kankhal from early morning to perform Jalabhishek and offer prayers to Lord Bholenath on the commencement of Shravan.

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Meanwhile, devotees thronged the historic Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Thursday to offer prayers and perform Jalabhishek on the first day of the holy month of Sawan, with the district administration expecting nearly 55 lakh pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season and making elaborate arrangements for crowd management.

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Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Kumar Bhuwania said devotees began arriving at the temple in time for the 4 AM prayers and that the first day of Sawan had commenced smoothly.

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"The first day of Sawan has got off to a wonderful start. Devotees have begun arriving at the temple, specifically to worship Lord Shiva, right on time for the 4 AM prayers. We have managed the crowds and the surrounding areas very smoothly," Bhuwania said.

He said the administration expects an annual increase of about five to 10 per cent in footfall compared to the previous year. According to him, the highest turnout is expected on Sundays and Mondays during the Sawan period, with an overall footfall of around 55 lakh devotees anticipated this year. He added that preparations have been made to handle even higher numbers to ensure smooth crowd management and facilitate an uninterrupted worship experience.

Superintendent of Police Praveen Pushkar said police personnel and magistrates had been deployed across the temple premises and surrounding areas to ensure the smooth and secure movement of devotees.

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"Today marks the first day of the holy month of Sawan, and the ritual offering of water (Jalabhishek) has commenced here. Police forces and magistrates are deployed everywhere to ensure the smooth and secure movement of devotees. We have observed that designated queues and control lines have been established. We are monitoring the situation closely, including from the control room...," he said.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the historic Nageshwar Nath Temple in Ayodhya, while worshippers started arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and assembled at the historic Mankameshwar Temple in Prayagraj to offer prayers on the first day of the holy month.

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In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, thousands of devotees witnessed the traditional Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple after its doors were opened at 3 AM. Pilgrims had begun queuing outside the temple since late Wednesday night for darshan on the first day of Shravan.

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Shravan (or Sawan) holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. It is believed that the Shravan month is the most beloved month of Lord Shiva. Worshipping Shiva in this month gives relief from all troubles.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)