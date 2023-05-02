Shraddha Singh - Software Engineer to Social Media Influencer |

Amsterdam (Netherlands): Meet Shraddha Singh, popularly known as Shrads, an Indian influencer based in Amsterdam who has made a name for herself as a full-time content creator, working with some of the biggest brands and attending fashion weeks around the world. Her unique perspective, coupled with her expertise in the field, has earned her a loyal following on social media platforms. Join us as we delve into her journey, her inspirations, and her future plans.

Shraddha started her career as a software engineer but always had a passion for skincare and fashion. She began sharing her beauty and style tips on social media as a hobby, which gradually grew into a significant following. Eventually, she decided to pursue her passion full-time, and it has been a rewarding decision for her.

When asked about how she comes up with content ideas for her social media platforms, Shraddha said she usually starts by brainstorming ideas and concepts that she thinks her audience will enjoy. She creates a mix of photos and videos and tries to incorporate her personality and personal style into her content.

Shraddha is also a mother, and balancing her career as an influencer and being a mother can be challenging. However, she prioritizes her time and tries to be as efficient as possible. She schedules her content creation around her daughter's schedule and involves her in the process whenever possible. She believes it is essential to be a present and engaged mother while still pursuing her passion for content creation.

Shraddha has worked with some big brands in her career, but she is selective about the collaborations she takes on. She wants to make sure that the brand aligns with her values and her personal brand. She only promotes products or services that she believes in and that her audience will appreciate.

As for what is next for her in her career, Shraddha said she is always looking for new opportunities to grow and expand her brand. She hopes to continue working with brands that align with her values and explore other avenues of content creation, such as YouTube. Ultimately, her goal is to inspire and empower others through her content and her personal journey.

Shraddha's journey from software engineer to influencer is an inspiration to anyone looking to pursue their passion. She has shown that with dedication and hard work, it is possible to turn a hobby into a successful career.