Show some love to your underarms: 4 expert tips to refresh your routine

Flaunting your arms in the air is the first sign of enjoying the beautiful moments of life. Underarm skin is particularly sensitive because skin in this area doesn’t get adequate amount of air as it is covered most of the time. Building a skincare routine for your underarms is essential to take care of the delicate skin underarms. In fact, underarm skincare is rarely talked about and not many people have a skincare routine for their underarm. While your hair and face get all the attention in the world, one area that often tends to be ignored is your underarms. It is important to keep your armpits dry and clean to prevent any kind of infections.

Just like your skin, your underarms deserve the same attention. Dr Jaishree Sharad – Leading Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and skin expert at NIVEA India suggests four essential tips to take care of your underarms.

Deo Roll-On Regularly

Most of the young-urban Indian women and men have an active work lifestyle and tend to take less care of their underarms because of the busy lifestyle. Deo Roll-Ons are a definite saviour of sweat and odour. But it's just as important to listen to your body. Look for a Deo Roll-On with fewer chemicals and do a patch test before committing to one. Opt for natural fragrance, paraben and sulfate free options as these do the same job and reduce damage and irritation. If you want to flaunt your smooth and beautiful underarms, we recommend the roll on that can be directly applied on skin with 0% alcohol.

Daily Cleansing

Just like our face, our underarms also need to be cleaned properly. Since most of the time our underarms are covered with clothes, this part of our body lacks airflow which means that it’s prone to being moist and becomes a breeding ground for bacteria and fungus. This is why it’s essential to clean your armpits properly while taking a bath. You can also use underarm cleansers or by using a gentle body wash and water to maintain good hygiene throughout the day.

Let Your Skin Breathe/Exfoliate

An important part of underarm care is exfoliating once or twice a week. This is an important step because it removes dead skin cells from the top layer of the skin, which prevents odour build-up. Giving your body enough rest, reducing stress, and eating healthy ensures naturally fresh and glowing skin. Rejuvenated skin radiates more energy than any of the remedies. Make sure the skin is hydrated, moisturised and exfoliated gently from time to time.

Like any other part of the body, the underarms are equally important and require special care due to their sensitive nature. Healthy underarm skin makes it even easier to enjoy every moment of life without any worries or embarrassment.

Wear Breathable Fabrics

The last of our underarm care tips is to wear breathable fabrics. Fabrics that are breathable allow air to flow easily through them, which speeds up the evaporation of sweat. In turn, this also helps prevent potential odours. Most natural fibres can handle this, although a few synthetic fabrics are light and breathable.

Now that you know how to start your underarm routine, you're destined to start each day feeling fresher. Just taking a few extra steps will greatly improve the overall health of your underarms.