Shopping, Food Stalls & Culture, Mumbai's Chembur Festival 2026 Begins Tomorrow On March 19 | Instagram @apurva.insta

Mumbai is all set to witness one of its most vibrant community celebrations as Chembur Festival 2026 returns with its 11th edition. Known for bringing together shopping, food, culture and entertainment, the much-awaited festival will take place from March 19 to March 23 in Chembur.

The main stretch of the festival will light up Central Avenue Road, spanning from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Udyan to NG Acharya Udyan (Diamond Garden), transforming the area into a lively hub filled with stalls, performances and festive energy.

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Grand Opening With Gudi Padwa Pahat

The celebrations will begin on March 19 with a special Gudi Padwa Pahat at 7 AM, marking the start of the Marathi New Year with traditional music and cultural performances. The opening sets the tone for five days of the festival, blending heritage with modern festivities.

What To Expect At Chembur Festival 2026

Visitors can look forward to a diverse mix of experiences throughout the festival:

Shopping: From well-known brands to local and homemade businesses, the exhibition will feature a wide variety of products, making it a paradise for shoppers.

Food Stalls: A range of street food and gourmet delights will be available, offering something for every palate.

Cultural Performances: Expect music, dance and traditional showcases celebrating Maharashtra’s rich culture.

Competitions & Entertainment: Events like Chembur’s Got Talent will spotlight local talent, adding to the festive excitement.

The Chembur Festival isn’t just about stalls and performances; it’s a community celebration. The event also hosted sporting activities on March 14 and 15, setting the stage for the main festival days.

As the evenings set in, the entire stretch comes alive with dazzling lights, decorations and a buzzing crowd, creating a carnival-like atmosphere that attracts visitors from across the city.

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