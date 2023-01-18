Shop with happy pockets! Check out these websites for unbelievable discounts & sale this week

Picture for representation | Pexel

Do you love shopping? But, you don't like spending much money while shopping ? Then there is big news for you!

With the rise of online marketing, various sites are bringing out the best offers. The e-commerce websites are coming up with their first sale of 2023.

Check out the websites where you can shop for great deals.

Amazon and Flipkart

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are running special sales for Republic Day. Both platforms are offering attractive deals on fashion, electronics, home appliances, furniture, and more.

The Republic Day sales on Flipkart and Amazon will be live until January 20.

Meesho

Meanwhile, another e-commerce website, Meesho, will run a special sale that will go live between January 19 and January 24.

The sale is much anticipated as there are a number of weddings that take place during that time. One should definitely check their website, as it is the best time to shop for wedding wear at the most affordable prices.

Myntra

Myntra- a one-stop website popular for its fashionable collection of clothes, footwear, accessories and beauty products is holding its Republic Day Sale from 14th January 2023 to 19th January 2023.

Nykaa

Nykaa, the e-commerce website for beauty products and cosmetics has gone live with its first sale of 2023. Nykaa Republic Day Beauty Sale is live and will end on 22nd January. During the sale, customers can get upto a minimum of 50% off across every category.

