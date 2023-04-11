Shloka Mehta owns a ₹450 crore diamond necklace; full details of this SUPER EXPENSIVE jewellery

Nothing is expensive for rich people especially, the Ambanis. Their budget for a birthday party could be equal to someone’s entire life savings.

Every time the Ambani family has a mini get together, pictures of celebrities dripping in brands head-to-toe and entering their residence fills the social media.

At the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event, Anant Ambani’s ₹18 crore watch and fiancée Radhika Merchant’s tiny Hermes bag which was around ₹2 crore became the talk of town.

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta owns one of the most expensive necklace in the world which has the world’s largest internally flawless diamond and is valued at around ₹450 crore, only.

As per reports, the necklace was created by Lebanese jeweller Mouawad.

₹ 450 crore diamond necklace |

The said necklace was gifted to Shloka Mehta by the Ambanis on her wedding day. It’s called the L’Incomparable and features the world’s largest internally flawless diamond.

In addition to this rock, some odd 91 diamonds adorn the piece and add up to around 200 carats worth of diamonds embellished in this necklace. Apparently, its cut and design cannot be copied or remade.

Here’s a detailed video by a content creator and NYC Gemstone Wholesaler, Julia Chafé who talks about the expensive necklace.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani had a grand wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in March 2019. The couple welcomed a baby boy in December 2020.