How rich is Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta?

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the owner of Rosy Blue which has net worth of estimated US$300 million
Shloka Mehta Ambani complete her bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Princeton University. And went to the London School of Economics and Political Science for her Master's degree
In 2014, Shloka became the director of her father's company her net worth more than $18 million
Shloka Mehta and Aksh Ambani had a grand wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in March 2019
She has a number of luxury cars including Mini Cooper, a Mercedes Benz and a Bentley
She owns a house which is worth Rs 28 crores
The couple welcomed a baby boy in Decmbber 2020