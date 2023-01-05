How rich is Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta?

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, the owner of Rosy Blue which has net worth of estimated US$300 million

Shloka Mehta Ambani complete her bachelor's degree in Anthropology from Princeton University. And went to the London School of Economics and Political Science for her Master's degree

In 2014, Shloka became the director of her father's company her net worth more than $18 million

Shloka Mehta and Aksh Ambani had a grand wedding at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in March 2019

She has a number of luxury cars including Mini Cooper, a Mercedes Benz and a Bentley

She owns a house which is worth Rs 28 crores

The couple welcomed a baby boy in Decmbber 2020