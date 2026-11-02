Shilpa Shetty's Impressive Monday Yoga Stretch Is More Than Just A Flex, Here’s What It Does

Mondays call for a little motivation, and Shilpa Shetty is bringing hers to the mat. The Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast shared her weekly dose of wellness inspiration, this time demonstrating a variation of Akarna Dhanurasana, a seated yoga posture also known as Archer Pose. The stretch offers a fresh take on the traditional pose while focusing on flexibility and strength.

Shilpa Shetty performs Akarna Dhanurasana

Akarna Dhanurasana gets its name from Sanskrit words meaning “ear” and “bow”. In its classic form, the practitioner mimics an archer drawing a bowstring towards the ear. Shilpa’s variation looks different: she lifts one leg across her torso while raising the opposite arm overhead, creating a deep stretch through the body.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa added a playful caption: “This is what we call a good stretch of luck! 😉 While we’re bitten by the fitness bug, let’s see who bites it best! Tag me and I’ll pick my favourite! 💪🏻”

Check out the video below:

Benefits of the stretch

Shilpa also highlighted what this variation can offer. According to her, it stretches the hamstrings, hips, groin, shoulders, IT band and spine, helping ease stiffness, particularly after spending long hours sitting.

The posture also engages the upper-back and shoulder muscles used in pulling movements, which can support upper-body strength and stability.

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With its combination of stretching and muscle engagement, the variation adds another option to a yoga routine. As with any posture, practitioners should move within their comfort level and avoid forcing the stretch.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.