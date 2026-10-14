Shilpa Shetty's Bejewelled Waist Belt Steals The Show In Her Latest Indo-Western Ensemble

If you're looking to give your festive wardrobe a break from the usual lehengas and sarees, Shilpa Shetty has the perfect inspiration for that. The actress recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram in a stunning emerald-green and bronze-gold ensemble, with a statement jewelled belt tying the entire look together.

Decoding Shilpa Shetty’s Indo-Western look

Shilpa opted for a vibrant emerald-green top featuring a high neckline and voluminous balloon sleeves. The sleeves added drama to the otherwise structured top, while fitted cuffs gave the silhouette a neat finish.

For the bottom, she chose a bronze-gold draped skirt with a sarong- and dhoti-inspired silhouette. Its fluid styling brought a traditional touch to the contemporary outfit, while the metallic finish made it suitable for an evening celebration.

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The highlight was the broad, heavily embellished waistband. Covered in intricate metallic beadwork and multicoloured stones, including rich red and green accents, the statement belt connected the two pieces while adding a jewellery-like element to the ensemble. She completed the outfit with pointed metallic-gold T-strap heels.

Shilpa kept her beauty look luminous, opting for a dewy base, rosy cheeks, smoky eyes and brown lipstick. Her signature voluminous, side-swept blowout added movement and polish, balancing the bold details of her outfit without competing with them.

How to recreate it

Want to recreate the look for a festive party, cocktail evening or wedding celebration? Start with a jewel-toned top featuring statement sleeves and pair it with a draped skirt in a metallic shade. Emerald green, wine, rust and deep blue can work beautifully with bronze or gold.

An exquisite waist belt is the key styling detail. Choose one with colourful stones, antique metallic finishes or traditional embellishments to give the outfit an Indian-inspired touch. Keep the remaining accessories minimal so the belt remains the focal point.

For footwear, opt for metallic heels or embellished sandals, depending on the occasion. Finish with glowing makeup, softly smoked eyes and a voluminous hairstyle. The idea is to balance traditional details with contemporary shapes, creating an Indo-Western outfit that feels festive, fashionable and easy to personalise.