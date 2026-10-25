Shilpa Shetty, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar And Other Celebs Bring Festive Glamour To Mumbai Diwali Party; Take A Look!

Celebs Bring Festive Glamour To IBTIDA Ek Mehfil’s Diwali Party |

Mumbai witnessed a glamorous festive evening as several celebrities gathered for IBTIDA Ek Mehfil’s Diwali celebration, ‘Itrh Ki Diwali’, on Saturday, October 24. From elegant sarees to richly embroidered traditional outfits, the stars embraced the festive spirit with their distinctive fashion choices.

Actors Shilpa Shetty, Shriya Saran, Huma Qureshi, Urmila Matondkar, Nimrat Kaur, and Mrunal Thakur were among the celebrities who attended the celebration, adding glamour to the occasion.

Bollywood Celebrities Attend Diwali Party 2026

On the evening of Saturday, October 24, 2026, many Bollywood celebrities and TV industry celebs were spotted at the IBTIDA Ek Mehfil Diwali Party. Some of the celebrities included Huma Qureshi, who made a traditional appearance; fitness icon Shilpa Shetty; Urmila Matondkar; Mrunal Thakur; and many more.

Shilpa Shetty’s Elegant Ivory Look

Shilpa Shetty made a striking appearance in an ivory lace saree paired with a sleeveless, corset-style blouse. The blouse featured intricate pearl, bead and crystal embellishments, while the delicate lace detailing added sophistication to her ensemble. She accessorised the outfit with a crystal-studded handbag adorned with beaded tassels. Diamond jewellery, ear cuffs, glowing makeup and a neatly styled updo completed her look.

Huma Qureshi’s Festive Anarkali

Huma Qureshi arrived at the event with her boyfriend, Rachit Singh. The actress was wearing a rust-orange and gold Anarkali suit. The ensemble featured intricate zari embroidery, gota patti detailing and mirror embellishments, creating a rich festive appearance. Its heavily embellished borders added to the traditional appeal of the outfit.

Mrunal Thakur’s Classic Black Ensemble

This time, Mrunal was seen in a black ensemble. The actress opted for a black salwar suit, offering a classic take on festive dressing. She paired the traditional outfit with statement golden earrings and styled her hair in a bun, keeping the overall look elegant and understated.

Shriya Saran In Traditional Attire

Shriya Saran's ensemble features a blend of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary shine. She paired a shimmering silver-grey saree with a heavily embellished blouse in a gorgeous combination. The actress paired it with a multi-layered Kundan and pearl choker necklace with drop pearls and matching heavy Kundan jhumkas.

Nimrat Kaur’s Elegant Brown Saree Steals The Spotlight

Nimrat Kaur embraced festive elegance in a sheer brown saree featuring intricate metallic embellishments. She paired the ensemble with a deep-neck blouse adorned with elaborate silver and gold embroidery, beadwork and sparkling details. The saree’s ornate border added a touch of glamour, while her minimal jewellery kept the focus on the outfit. She completed the look with a sleek updo, softly defined eyes, glowing makeup and muted pink-nude lipstick, striking a balance between traditional charm and contemporary sophistication.

Urmila Matondkar's Green Outfit

Urmila Matondkar was seen wearing a light green pista-coloured, heavily embellished ethnic gharara pants and kurta set. She styled the outfit with a matching statement choker necklace and drop earrings, completing the festive look with soft, voluminous curls.

Celebrities Bring Their Festive Fashion A-Game

The celebration also saw appearances by other actors who were spotted attending the party, including Kusha Kapila, Meezaan Jaffrey, Aparshakti Khurrana and his wife, Aakriti, and Bollywood actress Anya Singh.

With traditional silhouettes, intricate embroidery and statement accessories taking centre stage, IBTIDA Ek Mehfil’s ‘Itrh Ki Diwali’ offered a glimpse of the festive fashion trends embraced by Bollywood celebrities this season.