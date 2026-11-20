Cherry Blossom | X/ @SPhangnon

Meghalaya is welcoming the much-awaited Cherry Blossom Festival 2026, bringing together music, culture, tourism and the beauty of the Northeast. The festival began in Bhoirymbong on Friday, November 20, offering visitors an opportunity to experience the region's vibrant cultural landscape while celebrating the cherry blossom season. This year, the Cherry Blossom Festival features an international and national lineup with renowned artists. The two-day festival will run until November 21.

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Shillong Cherry Blossom 2026

Today, the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival has started with a mix of performances, with Nelly among the major attractions. The festival will also include American hip-hop star Nelly, Khalid, Swae Lee, popular band Boys Like Girls, Galantis, Darshan Raval and Elliot James Reay, among others. The event will also feature local and regional artists and bands.

Meghalaya, part of the Seven Sister States, is known for its picturesque hills, pleasant weather and natural beauty. It attracts tourists from across India and abroad. The annual cherry blossom celebrations have also become an important part of the state's tourism calendar, drawing attention to its scenic attractions and local traditions. The festival will also showcase Meghalaya’s vibrant culture through local cuisine, art installations, fashion, and other activities.

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Festival venue and location

The 2026 celebrations are being held in Bhoirymbong, Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya. Located outside Shillong, the venue offers visitors an opportunity to explore another part of the state while attending the festivities.

Bhoirymbong can be reached by road from Shillong. Visitors travelling from outside Meghalaya can fly to Shillong's nearest airport, Shillong Airport, or arrive at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam, and continue their journey by road.