Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 Returns In November With International Artists And New Attractions

Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2026 Returns In November | Website Of The Government Of Japan

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will host an International Music Summit on November 19. The summit will be organised in collaboration with India International Music Week. It aims to bring together festival promoters and music industry professionals from across the world. The festival is known for combining the beauty of Meghalaya's cherry blossom season with a vibrant music and cultural celebration. Let's understand it in detail.

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Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival To Bring People From Across The World

The much-awaited Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival is set to return on November 20 and 21, 2026. This year's edition will feature an international lineup of artists. The programme will include panel discussions, workshops and interactions with artists associated with the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP). It will be open to musicians and artists from across Meghalaya, with the aim of providing them an opportunity to connect with international industry professionals.

The 2026 edition will be celebrated under the theme 'Year of Generations'. It will also introduce Cherry Blossom FIT CHECK, a fashion and creative self-expression competition carrying a total cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

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Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival: Venue And Significance

The festival is held in Shillong, which is often referred to as the 'Rock Capital of India'. It has become a major attraction on the region's cultural calendar. It offers a platform for international and Indian musicians while celebrating Meghalaya's distinctive landscape, culture and creative identity.

Festival producer Rockski EMG said the Meghalaya government had helped establish the event as a major music and tourism platform. The festival received the Music Festival of the Year award at EEMAX Global in 2025.

The Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on November 20 and 21 in Shillong, while the International Music Summit is scheduled for November 19.