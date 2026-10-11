 Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 2 Colour Is White: Know Its Significance And Take Inspiration From These Outfits
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Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 2 Colour Is White: Know Its Significance And Take Inspiration From These Outfits

Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 2 falls on October 12 and honours Maa Brahmacharini, with white symbolising purity, peace and simplicity. From Kriti Sanon's ivory lehenga ensemble to Rashmika Mandanna's embellished saree and Sara Ali Khan's chikankari kurta set, Bollywood celebrities offer plenty of festive inspiration. Here are five elegant white ethnic looks to consider for pujas and celebrations.

Aanchal CUpdated: Sunday, October 11, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 2 Colour Is White: Know Its Significance And Take Inspiration From These Outfits

Shardiya Navratri began on October 11, 2026, and Day 2 falls on Monday, October 12. The second day is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, and white is the colour associated with the occasion.

Shardiya Navrati 2026 day 2 colour is white: Know significance

White symbolises purity, simplicity, peace and tranquillity. Its understated appeal makes it a popular choice for devotees celebrating the second day of Navratri. From understated everyday ethnic wear to richly embroidered festive ensembles, the shade can be styled in several ways to suit different occasions.

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Bollywood-inspired white looks for Navratri day 2

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon paired a white kurta with an ivory lehenga, accessorising with layered statement gold necklaces. Recreate this look with traditional jewellery for a festive Garba night.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna wore a white saree featuring gold embellishments and floral motifs, teamed with a red blouse and statement jewellery. This combination is perfect for Durga Puja celebrations.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam's white Anarkali featured gold embroidery and mirror work, complemented by a matching dupatta with red borders. Traditional dangling earrings completed the look, making it suitable for family gatherings and festive pujas.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan styled a white chikankari kurta with matching pyjama bottoms and a dupatta. Minimal jewellery and understated makeup kept the look simple, making it ideal for daytime prayers and temple visits.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt draped a white saree with delicate floral prints and a matching blouse, accessorising with a pearl choker and traditional earrings. Take inspiration from this elegant combination for a Durga Puja visit or a family celebration.

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