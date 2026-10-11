Shardiya Navratri 2026 Begins From October 11; Know Correct Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More

Shardiya Navratri Begins From October 11; Know Correct Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More | FPJ

Navratri is an auspicious festival which is dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga. The auspicious festival holds special significance and falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days. October 11 marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri. Let's take a look at more about the festival.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shardiya Navratri 2026 dates and significance

India marks the beginning of Shardiya Navratri from Sunday, October 11, 2026, and it will end on October 20, 2026. Navratri is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. Each form carries a special significance and symbolises different aspects of life, teaching us valuable lessons of strength, purity, wisdom, and compassion. These nine forms are worshipped across the nine days of Navratri, and each goddess inspires devotees to embrace her qualities in their lives. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pratipada Tithi timings

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 12:49 AM on Oct 11, 2026

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on Oct 12, 2026

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About the nine forms of Goddess Durga

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are also known as the Navdurga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri. These nine forms are worshipped across the nine days of Navratri, and each goddess inspires devotees to embrace her qualities in their lives. Arriving during the harvest season, it also serves as a time to express gratitude for nature's abundance as the weather turns cooler.