Dibrugarh Welcomes Devi Paksha With Mahalaya Observances; Know Significance Of The Goddess' Fortnight | Canva

Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarvapitru Amavasya, marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and end of Pitru Paksha. Assam's Dibrugarh observed Mahalaya on Saturday with prayers, ancestral offerings and religious rituals marking the beginning of Devi Paksha, signalling the approach of the annual Durga Puja celebrations. Devotees gathered at various locations across the city from the early hours of the morning. Let's understand more about Devi Paksha (fortnight of goddess) in detail.

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Dibrugarh marks Devi Paksha on October 10

On Saturday, October 10, 2026, Assam's Dibrugarh marks Devi Paksha with prayers, ancestral offerings and religious rituals marking the end of Pitru Paksha. On this day, devotees gathered at multiple sites throughout the city starting in the early morning to conduct ceremonies and provide tarpan to their deceased ancestors. Devotees also took part in Prabhat Pheris, devotional singing and chanting, marking the beginning of Devipaksha.The event carries spiritual importance for Hindus, who offer prayers for the tranquillity of their forebears' souls as they get ready to receive Goddess Durga.

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Mahalaya Amavasya marks Devi Paksha

Mahalaya Amavasya is an important Hindu day that marks the conclusion of the Pitru Paksha phase. The sacred day is also referred to as Pitru Moksha Amavasya or Sarva Pitru Amavasya. This day marks the start of Devi Paksha, the festive season before Durga Puja, and is when the eyes of Goddess Durga are customarily painted. It is an important period for conducting Shraddha ceremonies, providing food and water to the spirits of ancestors, and asking for their blessings for a successful life.

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About Devi Paksha

Devi Paksha is the 15-day bright lunar fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashwin (typically September–October) dedicated to the worship of the Divine Feminine (Shakti). The festival symbolises the journey of Goddess Durga from Mount Kailash to her paternal home on Earth. This period encompasses major celebrations including Durga Puja, Navratri, and ends around Kojagari Lokkhi Puja or Vijayadashami.