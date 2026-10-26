Sharad Purnima: Full Moon Aligns Behind Puri Jagannath Temple’s Nilachakra; Know Its Connection To Lord Krishna

Full Moon Aligns Behind Puri Jagannath Temple’s Nilachakra; Know Its Connection To Lord Krishna | X

A striking celestial sight was witnessed in Puri, Odisha, on Sharad Purnima, as the full moon appeared aligned behind the sacred Nilachakra atop the Shree Jagannath Temple on Sunday, October 25, 2026. The visual brought together astronomy, devotion and Hindu traditions, drawing attention to the spiritual significance of the auspicious full-moon night and its connection to Lord Krishna. Let's understand it in detail and also how Sharad Purnima is connected to Lord Krishna.

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Full moon illuminates Nilachakra at Jagannath Temple

A glowing full moon aligned directly behind the sacred Nilachakra atop the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, captured devotees and viewers online on Sunday, October 25, 2026, coinciding with Sharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima. The radiant full moon appeared directly framed within or just above the Nilachakra.

Sharad Purnima: Significance of the full moon

Sharad Purnima marks the autumn season (Sharad ritu), while Kojagiri comes from the Sanskrit question Ko jaagarti?" meaning Who is awake? The auspicious day is highly important because it is believed that honouring the goddess can result in financial blessings and resolve money issues.

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The occasion holds particular significance for devotees of Lord Krishna, as it is traditionally associated with the Maha Raas Leela, the divine dance performed by Krishna with the gopis of Vrindavan. Hindu traditions describe this celestial night as a time when Krishna's divine love and devotion are celebrated.

What is the Nilachakra at Puri's Jagannath Temple?

The Nilachakra, meaning 'Blue Wheel', is the sacred wheel mounted atop the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. Made of an eight-spoked metal alloy, it is considered one of the temple's most revered symbols and holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Jagannath, regarded as a form of Lord Vishnu.

How is Sharad Purnima connected to Lord Krishna?

Lord Krishna's association with Sharad Purnima stems primarily from the traditional belief that he performed the Maha Raas Leela with the gopis on this night. According to Vedic astrology, the day is special as it is the sole occasion throughout the year when the moon shows all sixteen Kalas while ascending and glowing. In Hinduism, it is believed that each Kala corresponds to a specific human quality, and when these sixteen Kalas unite, they form the ideal human character.