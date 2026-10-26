Over 30,000 Devotees Attend Shrimad Bhagwat Katha In Indore As Indresh Maharaj Highlights Divine Love And Devotion; Sharad Utsav On October 26 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 30,000 devotees attended the third day of 'Shrimad Bhagwat Katha' at MR-10 Star Square on Sunday, where Pujya Indresh Ji Maharaj described 'Raas' as the divine bond in which God sets aside His supremacy to immerse Himself in the love of devotees.

Explaining Krishna’s relationship with the 'Gopis' through poet Raskhan’s verses, Maharaj said the Lord’s willingness to dance for a little buttermilk reflected the power of pure devotion.

He stressed that enthusiasm, discipline and faith together make spiritual practice meaningful.

Maharaj urged devotees to recognise the impermanence of wealth and worldly achievements and embrace God’s name during their lifetime.

He said devotion to the 'Bhagwat' provides courage to face physical, mental and natural hardships.

Sharad Utsav on Monday

Organised by the Goyal family in memory of Chameli Devi Goyal and Shrimannalal Goyal, the event has arrangements spread across nearly 10 acres, with free entry. Maharaj invited devotees to wear yellow and white for Monday’s 'Sharad Utsav'. Daily programmes run from 4 pm to 7 pm.