Shanti Banaras' new collection Bindu redefines Indian traditional wear

PRANOY SARKAR

Indian fashion has evolved in manifold. While the traditional wear has reinvented itself with the most modern take, yet keeping the Indian elegance intact, designers over the years have redefined Indian couture with their personal touch. Adding to the list is Shanti Banaras' latest collection Bindu.

Inspired by eminent Indian painter SH Raza's study of Bindu (dot), the new collection is a spiritual take on the flow of energy within and reimagines the spiritual iconography that became the epicenter of the artist's universe.

Exploring circles, triangles, and lines, the collection of lehengas is interpreted as the label's expression in handwoven Rangkat organza. The collection embraces as the epicentre of a maze of geometric patterns and abstract landscapes where the patterns are visible from containing all the essential requisites of line, tone, colour, texture, and space.

With rich zari work in dramatic Rangkat– bright oranges, yellows and lime greens on fine Banarasi silk, the collection is every woman's dream for its classy and elegant look.

“The beauty of The Bindu is its simplification of that forever question of what sustains life. In the celebrations that lehengas are worn to, this symbolism is a powerful prayer towards a new beginning. This collection provides a modern look and feel to the lehenga while adding a traditional viewpoint to SH Raza’s motifs,” said Khushi Shah, Creative Director of Shanti Banaras.

Displayed within custom-made installations, the collection is accessible in its flagship stores.

Price: INR 2,10,000 onwards.