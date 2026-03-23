Shaheed Diwas: Why Martyrs’ Day Is Observed On March 23; All You Need To Know About History, Significance And More

Shaheed Diwas |

Martyr's Day is also known as Shaheed Diwas and is observed every year on March 23. The significant day is dedicated to honour the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the country's Independence and sovereignty. This is the day when Bhagat Singh, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru, was hanged by the British in 1931. The trio were hanged in Lahore for their role in the freedom struggle. Keep on reading to know about their life and contributions for India's Independence.

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About Shaheed Diwas

In 2026, the day is observed on Monday, March 23. The day is observed to commemorate the sacrifice of the fearless revolutionaries and is celebrated across the country, especially in Punjab and Delhi, where tributes and memorial services are held.

Martyr's Day: History

The history of Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is deeply connected to India’s fight against British rule. Bhagat Singh, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, was involved in revolutionary activities aimed at ending colonial oppression. They were held responsible for the assassination of British officer John Saunders in 1928, an act carried out to avenge the death of nationalist leader Lala Lajpat Rai. Their courage, defiance, and patriotism turned them into powerful symbols of resistance.

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Who were Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev

Bhagat Singh: A revolutionary who inspired millions

Bhagat Singh was one of India’s most iconic freedom fighters who played a key role in the struggle against British colonial rule. He was born on September 28, 1907, in Punjab (now in Pakistan) into a family deeply involved in the independence movement. From a young age, he was influenced by revolutionary ideas and became committed to ending British rule in India. He once said, "Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the sharpness of thought.” Despite his young age, his intellectual thoughts and his contributions inspire the youth to fight for justice.

Shivaram Rajguru: A fearless revolutionary

Shivaram Rajguru, also known as Rajguru, was a prominent Indian freedom fighter and a close associate of Bhagat Singh. He was born on August 24, 1908, in Khed (now Rajguru Nagar) in Maharashtra. From a young age, Rajguru was drawn to revolutionary ideas and joined the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA), a group committed to ending British rule through armed resistance.

Sukhdev Thapar: An inspiring freedom fighter

Sukhdev Thapar was a prominent Indian freedom fighter and a key member of the revolutionary group Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA). He was born on May 15, 1907, in Ludhiana, Punjab. From a young age, Sukhdev was deeply influenced by nationalist ideas and became actively involved in the struggle against British rule. He worked closely with Bhagat Singh and Shivaram Rajguru.