Sex-Enhancing Drug Gone Wrong: Gurugram Man Dies After Suspected Overdose Before Meeting Fiancé | Canva

A 29-year-old man was found dead in his rented accommodation in Gurugram on Thursday morning, with police suspecting that a possible overdose of a sex-enhancing drug may have led to a fatal heart attack.

According to police, the deceased, a native of Nagpur, was employed at the Quality Council of India office in Delhi and had been living in Sector 53, Gurugram.

The incident came to light after a co-worker raised concerns about the man failing to respond to his phone calls. Upon receiving the alert, police reached the location and had to break open the door, where they discovered the man lying unresponsive on his bed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the preliminary search of the room, officers recovered wrappers of medicines and health supplements. The body was later sent for a postmortem and subsequently handed over to the family.

Investigators revealed that the man had allegedly invited his fiancée to meet him shortly before the incident. However, he is believed to have died before the meeting could take place.

“We sent viscera and the recovered medicines to FSL for testing. The exact cause of death will be revealed only after the viscera report is received. We are investigating all aspects,” Sector 53 SHO Satender Rawal said, as quoted by PTI.

Police suspect that consumption of a sex-enhancing drug, possibly in excessive quantity, may have triggered a cardiac arrest. However, officials have stated that the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after forensic examination.

Impacts of Sex-Enhancing Drug

Sex-enhancing drugs, specifically prescription Phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors (PDE5i) like Viagra (sildenafil), Cialis (tadalafil) and Levitra (vardenafil), can be life-threatening. While generally safe when taken under medical supervision, they carry significant risks, particularly when used improperly, combined with other drugs, or taken by individuals with underlying health conditions.