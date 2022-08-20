Seven ways to upgrade your pet photography skills

Want to take your pet photography to the next level? Here are some simple tips that will come in handy:

Comfort: Make sure your model (the pet) is comfortable. S/he is in a place or surroundings that are not triggering anxiety or stress in the pet in any way. Let the pet get a sense of the area. Let them loose and get cosy and comfy if you are shooting at an outdoor location or a place which is new to the pet.

Catch them in action: The best shots will come from spontaneity. If you want your pet's photos to look lively and fun, click them when they are having fun and goofing around.

Pay them: May not be in cash, but in the form of treats. Your pet will be delighted to receive his favourite treat and obey you during the shoot. It will motivate them or else they will just wander off if they feel they aren't getting anything out of it.

Control your movements: Don't startle your pets by moving frequently, it will distract them. They will feel you are off to a new place and will follow you. Rather, keep your movements slow and follow them while they sniff, jump, sleep or perform their usual antics.

Light it up: Good light is the rule of photography—human or animal doesn't matter. If you want your photos to come out well, unless the theme of your photos is dark, it is important to take them in well-lit places. If you are in a park or a garden or other open places, look for the area where the light is bright and diffused to get the best effect.

Get rid of clutter: Pets get distracted soon. Look around your shoot area and declutter it. Clutter not only acts as a playground for pets but also reduces the aesthetic value of the photo. After all, you don't want a stray coffee cup or paper to ruin the final result, right?

Stretch: This is more for the hoomans clicks photos and not for the pets. If you follow professional pet photographers, you will see that they bend, crouch, twist, crawl—whatever it takes to get the best photo of the pet. If you are planning to have a photo session of your pet, be prepared to put all those muscles and bones to use.

