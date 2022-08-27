Senior Citizens: Managing depression is key to happy life | Pexels

Depression is one of the key challenges in old age. The word depression in layman’s language means "getting sad and losing interest in active life". There is no denying that old age is full of more challenges than younger period of life. This is reality of existential journey. Retirement from active professional assignments, death of spouse / close relatives / friends, continued distance from fun & enjoyment of life are realties elderly have to come terms with. Moments of sadness being more often, elders are at a loss to fathom & face these crude facts of life. Momentary or occasional sadness is bound to be manifestation of behavior in such situations. But if these challenges leave a permanent change in "cognitive behavior" of a person, then there is a problem. This is what is known as "depression" whereby a person does not show any interest in activities of life, always remains withdrawn & sad, does not want to mix with people and remains in isolation. This swing in mood is often found in persons with "bipolar disorder".

While cases of clinical or severe depression might need regular medical treatment and psychological intervention, elders need to manage the initial trends of this menace themselves. They need to understand facts of life and death, meaning of its journey and associated happiness & sorrows. It is in the above context that "managing depression" by elders themselves becomes an important subject. While others might assist, elders need to help themselves to manage depression. Their will power is essential if the threat of depression is to be countered.

Some Strategies to Counter Depression:

There cannot be any prescriptive solutions to ways & means to counter depression and it is up to individual to find his / her own ways. There are, however, some guiding principles in this regard:

1. Accept Reality: This is the starting point. Many elders remain in a state of denial. They feel they are perfectly ok while being in a state of depression. At onset of mood swings, elders need to appreciate that they are no more the same they used to be and there are some behavioral changes; that they are feeling upset, sad and not at all keen to be in active life. Earlier they realize the reality and come out of denial state, better it will be for them to counter the problem.

2. Remain Active: Since withdrawal from active life is primary symptom of depression, best way to counter it is to remain and lead an active life. The word "active" in this context includes several dimensions like:

a. Making and following a daily routine

b. Spending some time in exercising including brisk walk every day

c. Meditating every day at least for 30 minutes

d. Indulging in some daily active hobbies like singing, playing a

musical instrument, reading book, etc.

e. Following healthy life style including taking good food &

supplements.

3. Stay connected: One of the surest ways to tackle depression is to remain connected with friends & relatives and "talk out". The word "talk out" here means talking the problems / issues that are causing the concern. Talking out will help hidden emotions to come out. Another advantage of being in a group is that it will force them to participate in group activities. Being part of laughing clubs, walking cubs, etc. are excellent options. Elders are always suggested to be part of senior citizen clubs / associations / group

that help them to talk to others at least for some time enabling them to come out of shadow of loneliness. Staying connected is the bliss of God they should fully take advantage of.

4. Try to be Positive: Depression is usually accompanied with negative thoughts about things and activities; one of the best ways to counter it is, therefore, to try to develop an "attitude of positivity". Faith in God, belief in Law of Karma, mixing with people with positive mindset, reading lives of great people who came out of all odds and won in life could be some ways to develop positivity. There could be many more. Positivity helps an elderly to look at life with its "beauty rather than always perceiving the same to be one with ugliness". Being positive is half the battle won in fight against

depression.

5. Have a Resolve: This is crucial as negativities associated with depression tend to overcome the strength to fight it. Hence absolute strength of mind, strong resolve, and rock sold determination are needed to fight and win against battle of depression. Even if we lose resolve for a minute, depression might come back and destroy all the good work. Everyday a "resolution prayer" for 5 minutes to conquer depression could be an idea to be tried with.

Way Forward:

Above are some of the ways & means that an individual can and should attempt to counter depression. We need to remember that depression is

more of a "state of mind" and therefore, strong mental balance and powerful emotional quotient (EQ) are the only way forward. Bout of depression will always come back with different incidents as and when

these happen, but steps above will help an elderly to counter their effect

and impact substantially. These steps are at individual level and therefore, medical intervention and psychological support from an external expert are always desirable, as and when needed.