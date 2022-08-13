Senior citizens: Let us practice six ways of living to enjoy life | Pexels

There are different ways every individual looks at life journey. Some take life as it comes every moment without bothering too much about it, while others take it philosophically attaching theosophical arguments for all happenings. While several enjoy every moment of it, there are few others who see life as a difficult journey with pangs of pain at each inflection point. The way one looks at life primarily emanates from one’s 'attitude' towards incidents happening around us, whether we see it as a 'law of karma' or a mere incident or a blissful moment or with a negative set of minds.

What we need to understand is that being born, we have to lead the journey of life whether we like it or not. Also, that everything in life evens out: while there are brighter moments, these are also instances of shadows of darkness. Reality of life, however, goes on whether we are there or not. The best way, therefore, to lead the voyage of life is to enjoy each moment as it comes. While we can get excited at flashes of great successes, we can be philosophical at moments of sadness. The perceptual way to enjoy life is a 'state of mind', but at the same time there are some fundamental skill sets or strategic thoughts that would help us to charter the journey in this planet in a more effective manner.

These become more relevant as we age, old age difficulties (both physical and mental) force us to think this topic ab initio as moments of 'unhappiness' possibly overshadow those of 'happiness'.

It is in this backdrop that the following six mantras will possibly help an elderly person to find 'new meaning of life' and carry on the journey with happiness.

Six ways of living enjoyable life:

Live with purpose: Many elders miss happiness as they lose the very purpose of life. They feel with retirement from active life and having completed upbringing responsibility of children, they possibly do not have any further purpose of living. This 'lack of purpose syndrome' is the biggest hindrance of happy living at an elderly age. The only way to counter this is that every elderly person should try to 're-invent the very purpose of life' for remaining period of life. This period under the current content of increasing longevity is not less. Therefore, to spend life meaningfully for 15 to 20 years, there has to be a 'purpose of living'. This drive can be as simple as 'I will lead a healthy life' to 'I will do all those that I could not do earlier due to my pre-occupation'. Live with independence: One major problem at old age is feeling of helplessness. The seniors feel they have become old, physically weak, mentally not very strong and therefore, they need to depend on others, may be children or other family members. While physical / mental fragility is part of old age, sense of dependence is more of a metal barrier. The more independent we feel we are, the healthier we tend to become. Moving away from 'zone of dependence' to 'zone of independence or at least 'zone of inter-dependence' is a very important pre-requisite for happy life. Live with positivity: As more negative things start happening around us as we get older, we tend to develop a feeling of negativity. We must understand there are certain things that are inevitable, like death of a family member or of an office colleague. We must also appreciate there are certain things that are beyond our control like our getting frail. But there are certain factors that are within our control and the most important among them is to still see the 'brighter side of life'. 'If winter comes, can spring be far behind', is the axiom of positivity that all elders should try to imbibe. Live for today: Many elders spend most of the time feeling regrets for past actions or events. We must understand that this does not lead to anywhere. Neither past can be undone nor there is any use spending time to regret for the same. Similarly, no one knows about what is in store for us tomorrow. Every new day is a gift of God. The best way, therefore, is to live for today without digging the past or bothering about tomorrow. 'Let us enjoy today’s sunshine', should be the principle of happy living.

Live with a sense of giving: It is now time for elders to give back to society and nation. All of us as elders must understand that we have got enough from all including parents, family members, schools & colleges, colleagues & friends, corporate experience through recognition, money and respect; what we are today is primarily because what we got from others. it is now time to give back. Giving back does not mean money alone. It means elders should give back to family, grandchildren, under-privileged children, and those who need. We are not going to take away any resources (financial or intellectual or spiritual) with us from this world. It is, therefore, better we give them today to those who need before we leave this world.

Live with Faith in God: This is very important particularly for those who believe in God. The purpose of this life (Jivitam) is to attain 'salvation' or 'moksha'. And that can only happen if we create 'credits to spiritual bank accounts' by doing good to others. Faith in the Almighty will help us to lead a life of spirituality and goodness that is very essential to maintain and ensue of rhythm in this world.

Way forward:

The above six (6) ways of living will bring a semblance of life that is contented and happy essential for peaceful aging. While no one can ever be prescriptive, the above suggestive life styles will definitely create an ambience of living a life full of confidence and joy. It will possibly motivate us to do something for which posterity will remembers us. Life is “one time event” and let us live it meaningfully.