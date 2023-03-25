Seedhe Maut: 'We built ourselves from the ground up' |

Almost six years since they stormed the scene with their razor-sharp, angsty debut album 'Bayaan', Seedhe Maut's star continues to rise in a musical subculture as volatile as desi hip-hop. Just last month, the rapper duo from New Delhi - Encore ABJ (Abhijay Negi) and Calm (Siddhant Sharma) - were part of the new Coke Studio Bharat with the track 'Holi Re Rasiya', and will be performing at the SAUCE festival at Bayview Lawns in Mumbai tomorrow (Sunday).

The FPJ caught up with Seedhe Maut a day prior to their big gig in the city.

Six years on, what is that special something that has ensured that your music has continued to grow and connect?

For six years we have been putting out music that resulted from pushing our creativity. We are constantly trying to innovate our sound. Most importantly, we have stuck to making music that means something to us, and to the people out there. This is six years of hard work and it didn’t come easy. We have grown because we built ourselves from the ground up, and this is just the beginning.

If there is one emotion that captures your journey over the years - from slugging it out in Delhi to ruling the hearts of Gen Z - what would it be and why?

We feel grateful, firstly, for everything we have - for the listeners who share what our music means to them, and the fans who show up for every tour. It’s our team, the desi hip-hop community, and especially Seedhe Maut Nation who have supported us from the beginning.

Going forward, how do you see your music evolving in the coming years?

Our music and what we say have evolved with our own experiences. As we grew up, what we wrote and how we approached music changed. We are not going to hold back from experimenting with fresh sounds, and explore more themes that are relevant to us. What we create remains true to who we are and that is not going to change.