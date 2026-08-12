Second Solar Eclipse Of 2026: Will Sutak Period Be Observed In India? All You Need To Know About Surya Grahan

Solar Eclipse | X/ @earthcurated

Solar Eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan, is one of the most significant celestial events that take place every year. The second solar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on August 12, 2026. After the solar and lunar eclipses in February and March, this solar eclipse will be seen in the month of August. Sky lovers, astrologers, and those interested in astronomy have good news, as this solar eclipse will be of longer duration. While the normal solar eclipse lasts for three minutes, this eclipse is said to last for six minutes and 23 seconds. But, will there be Sutak Kaal (period) in India? Read on to know about it.

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Solar Eclipse 2026

Solar Eclipse is one of the mesmerising celestial events which occurs every year. This year, the first solar event has already occurred on February 17, while the second solar eclipse will occur on Wednesday, August 12. According to the official timeline, the eclipse will unfold over several hours globally, and it is going to be a late-night event. The eclipse is likely to begin from 09:04 PM, and it is likely to continue till August 13, 2026.

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Will there be Sutak Kaal in India?

The second Solar Eclipse of 2026 will not be visible in India. But, if you still want to watch the celestial event, you can watch it online via NASA's official website or other live streaming platforms. Meanwhile, the Surya Grahan will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, and northern Spain. A partial eclipse will be visible from Europe, North Africa, and northern America.

For the total solar eclipse on August 12, Sutak Kaal is not applicable in India. That means that auspicious activities can be conducted throughout the day. Temple gates will remain open, and you can also resume your pilgrimage activities.

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What is Sutak Kaal?

Sutak Kaal is an inauspicious or ritually impure time window observed in Hindu tradition before and during a solar and lunar eclipse. During an eclipse, it marks a period of heightened negative energy where routine activities and spiritual worship are restricted. Activities like sleeping, grooming or physical intimacy are avoided during this time.