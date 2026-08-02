Scrolling While Watching? Here’s Why You Can’t Stop

You're watching your favourite show, but every few minutes, you reach for your phone. You check Instagram, reply to a text, scroll through X, or browse online while the TV continues playing in the background. By the end of the episode, you realise you barely remember what happened. If you often find yourself doing this, you're certainly not the only one. This behaviour, often called "secondary screening," has quietly become part of everyday life. Many people now use their phones while watching television, making it difficult to give their full attention to either screen. While it may feel harmless, constantly splitting your attention can affect focus, memory, and even how much you enjoy what you're watching.

Here are five reasons why one screen plno longer feels like enough.

Constant stimulation

Smartphones are designed to keep us engaged. Every swipe, notification, reel, or new update gives the brain a fresh burst of stimulation. Over time, the brain becomes used to this constant stream of stimulation. Compared to endless scrolling, watching a TV show can sometimes feel slower. As soon as there's a quiet moment or a slower scene, many people instinctively pick up their phones to fill the gap. Instead of simply enjoying the story, the brain starts craving continuous entertainment.

Ekta Dharia, Clinical Psychologist and Psychotherapist, explains, “Many people watch TV while scrolling because the brain has become used to constant stimulation. Every notification and new post offers instant rewards, making it harder to stay engaged with one activity. Over time, this habit can reduce focus, weaken memory, and make it difficult to be fully present.”

Afraid of missing out

Many people worry they'll miss an important message, trending topic, or social media update if they don't check their phone regularly. This fear of missing out, often called FOMO, makes it difficult to ignore notifications, even during a movie or TV show. For some, checking the phone becomes almost automatic. Even without a notification, they unlock the screen just to see if anything new has happened. This habit keeps the brain constantly switching between two different sources of information.

Multitasking feels productive

Watching TV while replying to messages or scrolling through social media may feel like you're making good use of your time. In reality, the brain isn't truly multitasking. Instead, it constantly shifts focus from one task to another. Every time your attention moves from the TV to your phone and back again, your brain has to refocus. This constant switching makes it harder to follow the storyline, remember details, or fully understand what you're watching. It can also make both activities feel less enjoyable.

Dr. Sachin Adukia, international award-winning Neurologist and IIT-Bombay research collaborator, explains, “Watching TV while scrolling on your phone may feel productive, but the brain isn't truly multitasking - it is constantly switching attention. This makes it harder to focus, understand, and remember what you're watching. At the same time, the endless novelty of social media keeps the brain chasing quick dopamine rewards. Sometimes, the best solution is the simplest: one screen, one story, one focused brain.”

Attention span has changed

Years of short videos, endless feeds, and quick content have changed the way many people consume information. Our brains have become more comfortable with frequent changes and instant rewards. Long conversations, slower scenes, or detailed storytelling may now require more effort to follow. As a result, reaching for the phone becomes an easy way to satisfy the brain's desire for something new. Unfortunately, this habit can make it even harder to stay focused over time.

“I think we've become so used to quick, bite-sized content that sitting through an entire movie or episode without picking up our phones feels difficult. Scrolling is fast, entertaining, and always gives you something new, while TV moves at a slower pace. We also have features like rewind and 1.5x speed, so we're used to consuming content on our own terms. Ironically, the only time many of us stay off our phones is in a movie theatre, probably because we've paid for the experience,” shares Raahi Doshi, a Gen Z content creator.

Mindless habit pattern

Sometimes, you don't even realise you've picked up your phone. You unlock it, scroll for a few seconds, and then put it down without remembering why. This happens because checking our phones has become an automatic habit. Over time, the brain begins to associate quiet moments, TV commercials, or slower scenes with reaching for the phone. The behaviour becomes so routine that it happens without conscious thought. Breaking this habit takes practice, but becoming aware of it is the first step.

Dipal Mehta, a Mumbai-based practising counsellor and psychotherapist, explains, “We often reach for our phones not just out of habit, but to avoid moments of boredom, silence, or discomfort. Over time, the brain begins to associate every pause with the need for digital stimulation. Rebuilding attention starts with small, intentional choices, like watching one episode without checking your phone.”

How to break it

The good news is that this habit can be changed with a few simple adjustments. Keeping your phone out of reach, turning off non-essential notifications, and choosing to watch a show without treating it as background noise can help your brain focus on one screen at a time. While scrolling during TV may seem harmless, constantly dividing your attention can reduce focus, weaken memory, and make entertainment less enjoyable. By giving your full attention to what you're watching, you may find yourself enjoying it more, remembering it better, and feeling less mentally distracted.