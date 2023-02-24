Scottish Comedy Superstar and Writer Daniel Sloss is all set to make his 1st India Tour; details inside

Scottish Comedy Superstar and Writer Daniel Sloss is all set to make his 1st India Tour |

After two smash-hit Netflix specials (‘Dark’ and ‘Jigsaw’), selling out eight New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appearing in U.S. TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, breaking box office records at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and touring over 54 countries, Scottish comedy superstar and writer Daniel Sloss is all set to make his India debut of his world tour, ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’.

Sloss will perform across 3 cities in India starting with Bengaluru on March 16th (Chowdiah Memorial Hall), New Delhi on March 17th (Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium) with his final act in Mumbai on March 18th (Mehboob Studios). BookMyShow is the producer of the Indian leg of ‘Daniel Sloss: CAN’T’ global tour as well as the ticketing partner of the event.

Commenting on his first ever India outing for his tour, Daniel Sloss said, “I've wanted to perform in India for a long time and I'm thrilled to finally get the opportunity. It's been a long time coming but now it's here; Indian fans on my social media can stop finally pestering me to come! I look forward to seeing you all very soon and to being part of India's very first Laughing Dead Comedy Festival. See you on March 16th, 17th and 18th!"

The final performance of his 'Daniel Sloss: CAN’T' India Tour will end with the show headlining the much-awaited 'Laughing Dead Comedy Festival' in Mumbai (March 18th-19th), a star-studded showcase of the biggest, baddest and silliest voices in Indian comedy.

Apart from Daniel Sloss, comedians at the festival will include the stand-up comedy performers in India, including Aditi Mittal, Amit Tandon, Varun Thakur, Daniel Fernandes, Neeti Palta, Kunal Rao, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Ashish Shakya, Sorabh Pant, Rohan Joshi, Atul Khatri, Anirban Dasgupta, Varun Grover, Prashasti Singh, Abhishek Upmanyu and Anubhav Singh Bassi amongst others.

The festival will also see several content creators and stars in the humour space including Mallika Dua, Kusha Kapila, Sakshi Shivdasani and Srishti Dixit.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)