It was on a damp Liverpool afternoon, the kind that felt perpetually washed in grey, when I first encountered a fragrance that would unexpectedly shape the way I remember not just a city, but an entire chapter of my life. I was a student then, studying for my LLM at the University of Liverpool, wedged between case law and coursework, and commuting often by bus through the city’s rain-slicked streets.

I don’t remember much about that particular ride—just the typical condensation-fogged windows and the faint scent of wet coats. But I do remember the man sitting a few seats ahead of me. As he stood up to get off, a warm, woody, almost spicy scent wafted my way, cutting through the usual bus-odour blend with a quiet elegance. It wasn’t overpowering, just incredibly... distinctive.

I tapped him on the shoulder and asked, without much thought, “Sorry, mate—what cologne is that?”

He looked a bit surprised, then chuckled and replied, “It’s Dolce&Gabbana Masculine.” I thanked him, and he got off at the next stop. That was that.

But something about that scent stuck with me. I made a beeline for the nearest department store that weekend and bought a bottle. From then on, Masculine became my scent—one that mingled with the damp stone of the city, the late nights in the library, the steam rising off takeaway chips, the echo of my own laughter in the flat I shared with four of my friends.

Bottled Liverpool

Now discontinued, Dolce&Gabbana Masculine has taken on a mythical quality in my mind—one of those small, seemingly inconsequential discoveries that end up defining an entire time in your life. It’s the scent of Liverpool to me, bottled. And knowing I’ll likely never smell it again feels strangely like losing a piece of my past I can’t retrieve.

That unexpected encounter on a bus turned into something bigger. It taught me that scent is memory’s most faithful companion. Unlike photos or souvenirs, a fragrance doesn’t just remind you of a place—it returns you there. It revives the air, the light, the temperature of a moment.

Ever since, I’ve made a habit of travelling with a particular perfume assigned to each journey. One bottle, one destination. It began almost subconsciously, but over the years, it’s become a ritual—my own way of bottling the intangible.

One Journey, One Scent

Acqua di Giò by Giorgio Armani is forever tied to Sri Lanka. I wore it on a solo trip, winding my way through mist-draped tea plantations in Nuwara Eliya, the cinnamon-scented streets of Galle Fort, and along the turquoise southern coast. The scent, airy and marine, reminds me of sun on skin, crashing waves, and the meditative rhythm of trains crawling along cliffside tracks.

For Istanbul, it was Gucci Intense Black. Rich, smoky, with an undercurrent of mystery—it suited the city’s mood perfectly. I remember the way it mingled with the scent of roasted chestnuts, the deep musk of the Grand Bazaar, and the golden evening light spilling over the Bosphorus. Even now, a hint of it and I’m back in those cobbled lanes, listening to the muezzin’s call echo across minarets.

Davidoff Cool Water was my Venetian companion. It’s an old-school classic, clean and crisp—like Venice herself, suspended somewhere between the past and present. I wore it while drifting down canals, watching sunlight ripple off the water onto faded palazzo walls. That scent still brings back the sound of oars, the clink of Aperol glasses, and the sigh of bridges passed under without a plan or destination.

Then there’s Tobacco Vanille by Tom Ford. Decadent, deep, and a little theatrical—just like Paris in winter. It’s the scent of long walks along the Seine, of sipping thick hot chocolate in Saint-Germain cafés, of getting lost in the Louvre’s endless corridors. That perfume reminds me of red scarves, golden street lamps, and a city that never apologises for being beautiful.

In Kyoto, I chose L’eau d’Issey by Issey Miyake—minimal, meditative, and cool like the stone steps of a shrine after rain. It carried me through quiet mornings in Arashiyama’s bamboo groves and through the incense-thick air of wooden temples. Now, it conjures soft tatami mats, silent tea ceremonies, and the particular elegance of a culture that reveres stillness.

The Scent of Elsewhere

Each bottle on my shelf isn’t just a fragrance; it’s a portal. A passport without an expiry date. Just a single spritz, and I’m back in those cities, slipping once again into old versions of myself—curious, wide-eyed, open to wonder.

But just as scents connect us to memory, they also remind us of impermanence. Bottles run dry. Formulas are discontinued. One day, I’ll run out of these too, just like I ran out of Masculine. There’s something hauntingly poetic about that. About the idea that some memories live only as long as their scent lingers.

Still, I continue. With every new city I visit, I seek out a new fragrance to carry with me—not just to wear, but to weave into the air of my experiences. Because when all else fades, it’s the invisible things that stay with us. A fragrance, floating somewhere between skin and soul, becomes the truest archive of a life lived well, travelled widely, and remembered with love.

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A fragrance can do more than scent the skin: it can transport us across years, returning us to places, people and versions of ourselves we thought we had left behind.

It was on a damp Liverpool afternoon, the kind that felt perpetually washed in grey, when I first encountered a fragrance that would unexpectedly shape the way I remember not just a city, but an entire chapter of my life. I was a student then, studying for my LLM at the University of Liverpool, wedged between case law and coursework, and commuting often by bus through the city’s rain-slicked streets.

I don’t remember much about that particular ride—just the typical condensation-fogged windows and the faint scent of wet coats. But I do remember the man sitting a few seats ahead of me. As he stood up to get off, a warm, woody, almost spicy scent wafted my way, cutting through the usual bus-odour blend with a quiet elegance. It wasn’t overpowering, just incredibly... distinctive.

I tapped him on the shoulder and asked, without much thought, “Sorry, mate—what cologne is that?”

He looked a bit surprised, then chuckled and replied, “It’s Dolce&Gabbana Masculine.” I thanked him, and he got off at the next stop. That was that.

But something about that scent stuck with me. I made a beeline for the nearest department store that weekend and bought a bottle. From then on, Masculine became my scent—one that mingled with the damp stone of the city, the late nights in the library, the steam rising off takeaway chips, the echo of my own laughter in the flat I shared.

(The writer is a food and travel columnist and editor)