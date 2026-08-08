Sawan 2026: First Ekadashi Of Shravan To Be Observed On August 9; Know Kamika Ekadashi's Vrat Katha, Rituals, Significance And More

Shravan's First Ekadashi |

Shravan is one of the most auspicious Hindu observances which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and goddess Parvati. The festival month is usually observed in the months of July and August. The northern part of India is already observing the holy month, but there is another auspicious spiritual observance which is set to occur on August 9, 2026, and that is Ekadashi, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi. It will be the first Ekadashi in the month of Sawan, which is also known as Shravan, known or called as Kamika Ekadashi. Keep on reading to know more about it.

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Kamika Ekadashi 2026

According to Drik Panchang, Kamika Ekadashi will be the first Ekadashi of Shravan, which is set to be observed on Sunday, August 10, 2026.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 05:29 PM on Aug 08, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:34 PM on Aug 09, 2026

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 11:30 AM

On Aug 10, Parana Time - 04:56 AM to 07:40 AM

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What is Kamika Ekadashi?

The word 'Kamika' translates to 'desire' or an aspiration that one longs for. As this Ekadashi carries this term, it is said to be a means to please Bhagwan to listen to your dreams and aspirations. The auspicious day falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Shravan month.

Kamika Ekadashi vrat katha

It is very important to follow the rituals of Ekadashi if you observe fast on the auspicious day, but do you know the story of the Kamika Ekadashi? According to Puranas, before Mahabharata, Lord Krishna narrated the Ekadashi vrat katha and told the significance to the Pandavas and Yudhistira when they were facing hardship and struggling to regain their kingdom.

Yudhishthira constantly pondered the possibility of regaining his kingdom and lost honour. Once, he expressed his anguish to Lord Krishna and asked, "Lord, what is the solution to all these problems?" Lord Krishna told Yudhishthira that all these problems could be resolved, but to do so, he would have to observe the Ekadashi fast and perform the prescribed rituals.

Read Also Pune: Suryadatta National School Celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi With Traditional Palakhi Ceremony

Brahmin’s killing and repentance

Once upon a time, there was a powerful and angry man who lived in a village. One day, he fought with a brahmin and killed that poor brahmin in anguish. When he realised what sin he had committed, he went to a saint and asked how he could show remorse. The saint suggested that he follow the vrat of Kamika Ekadashi and worship Lord Vishnu. The man followed the ritual and worshipped Lord Vishnu wholeheartedly. The deity was pleased and forgave him, and all his sins were washed away.