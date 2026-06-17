Sarinda Instrument Of Tripura Granted GI Tag, Marks A Major Cultural Milestone

Tripura's traditional culture shines once again as the traditional bowed Sarinda gets a Global Indication (GI) tag. The recognition is expected to promote and preserve Tripura's folk traditions. The stringed music is associated with the indigenous communities of the state is known for its unique craftsmanship and cultural significance. The musical instrument is known for its soulful and unique sound.

Sarinda receives GI tag

Once again, Tripura's rich culture heritage received a major boost as traditional Sarinda granted the GI-tag. The recognition not only boost traditions and cultures but also boost tourism in the state. The traditional Sarinda, a stringed folk musical instrument deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Tripura creates a significant milestone a significant milestone for the state's rich artistic traditions. The recognition is also expected to help preserve the instrument's legacy while promoting the craftsmanship associated with its making.

About Sarinda instrument

The Sarinda is a bowed string instrument traditionally played by indigenous communities of Tripura, particularly during folk performances, religious gatherings, and cultural celebrations. Known for its distinctive shape and soulful sound, the instrument has been an integral part of the region's musical identity for generations.

CM Manik Saha announces GI recognition

Chief Minister Manik Saha shared the picture of Sarinda on X and wrote, "A Proud Moment for Tripura’s Rich Cultural Heritage. The Traditional #Tripura Sarinda, a unique indigenous string musical instrument has received Geographical Identification (GI) recognition. The “Tripura Sarinda (Musical Instrument)” will mark a significant step towards preserving and promoting the treasured folk tradition which will also strengthen the rich cultural heritage of the State."

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He further said, "With this achievement, Tripura now has its 4th GI tagged product. My heartiest congratulation to all the artisans/ musicians involved in this creation. Earlier, Tripura Queen Pineapple, Risha/Pachra (Rignai) and Matabari Peda had already received GI tag recognition."

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Tripura GI-tagged products

With the addition of traditional music instrument, the other GI tagged products includes Queen Pineapple, the state fruit of Tripura, is a spiny golden-yellow fruit highly valued for its sweet aroma and exceptional juiciness. Risha/Pachra is a traditional handwoven attire and clothes which is used by the indigenous tribal communities, while another GI tagged product is Matabari Pera, a dairy based, conical sweet which is offered as prasad at the 524-year old Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur.