Tripura To Host Pineapple Mahotsav In Delhi To Promote Tropical Fruit

Pineapple Mahotsav |

The state fruit of Tripura, Queen Pineapple, is a spiny golden-yellow fruit highly valued for its sweet aroma and exceptional juiciness, and will be showcased at a three-day Pineapple Mahotsav in New Delhi. The Mahotsav will begin on June 27 and continue until June 29. The festival aims to showcase Tripura's GI-tagged fruit, which is globally renowned. It also features an ambitious Rs. 236 crore state plan to boost agricultural infrastructure, value addition, and international exports.

Tripura to organise Pineapple Mahotsav in Delhi

The Tripura government is set to organise a three-day Pineapple Mahotsav in New Delhi to promote the state's GI-tagged Queen Pineapple at the national as well as international level. It was announced by Tripura's Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Seth along with Member of Parliament Rajib Bhattacharjee, alongside senior officials from departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Forest, and Handicrafts. This initiative has been taken to highlight Tripura's pineapple variety and bolster international appreciation for the state's agricultural heritage.

About the three-day festival

The three-day festival is expected to feature fresh pineapples, processed fruit products, cultural performances, and exhibitions highlighting the state’s rich farming traditions. Officials believe the event will help increase awareness about Tripura’s GI-tagged Queen Pineapple, which has gained popularity for its superior quality and organic cultivation practices. The Tripura state government has extended invitations to high-profile dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Cabinet officials.

Leading pineapple-producing state

Tripura is one of India’s leading pineapple-producing states, with large-scale cultivation taking place in districts such as Sepahijala, Gomati, and Dhalai. The Queen variety grown in the state is especially valued for its juicy texture and unique taste. In recent years, the fruit has also been exported to countries in the Middle East and Europe, boosting the income of local farmers. The Queen Pineapple is also Tripura’s state fruit.