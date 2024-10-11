 Saraswati Visarjan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Pooja Rituals And Everything You Need To Know
The Saraswati Visarjan signifies the end of Saraswati Puja in the Navratri festival. This day symbolises the exit of Goddess Saraswati, the divine embodiment of knowledge, creativity, music, and originality.

article-image
Durga Maa visarjan | Pinterest

The Saraswati Visarjan marks the conclusion of Saraswati Puja during Navratri. It will occur on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashwina month, specifically on October 12, 2024. This day signifies the departure of Goddess Saraswati, the divine representation of wisdom, art, melody, and innovation.

Saraswati Visarjan 2024: Significance

Saraswati Visarjan is a highly important day where followers bid farewell to the deity of wisdom, knowledge, learning, and music. There is much joy and enthusiasm surrounding the celebration of this day. The festivities include different puja ceremonies and cultural traditions. Visarjan signifies the deity's exit, which occurs on Vijayadashami.

In Kerala and other states in South India, this festival is known as Vidhya Aarambham, where young children begin their schooling for the first time on this auspicious day, as she is worshipped as the Goddess of knowledge and innovation, making this day particularly important. This particular day is seen as the best day to begin learning anything. Some begin their tertiary education today while others embark on learning different creative pursuits.

Saraswati Visarjan 2024: Date and Time

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: October 12, 2024, 05:25 AM

Shravan Nakshatra Ends: October 13, 2024, 04:27 AM

Shravan Nakshatra Visarjan Muhurat: From 05:40 AM to 11:11 AM

Saraswati Visarjan 2024: Puja Rituals

Wake up early in the morning on the day of Vijayadashami and take a holy bath.

Wear traditional clothes: men wear white kurta dhoti and women wear white saris with gold ornaments and adorn their foreheads with vermillions.

They prepare special sweets for the bhog prasad.

Offer them to Goddess Saraswati before saying farewell.

They carried out the procession and took the Saraswati Mata idol for the visarjan.

Before that, they offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati by performing various religious activities.

Devotees give farewell to the Goddess of Wisdom with immense devotion and seek her blessings before immersion.

Durga Maa Visarjan 2024

Durga Maa Visarjan 2024 | Pinterest /Ashraful Arefin

Mantra

Ya Devi Sarva Bhooteshu Vidya Roopen Sansthita Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namastasyaye Namo Namah..!!

