Saptashrungi Temple Darshan Suspended Till July 9 As Nashik Witnesses Intense Rainfall; Check Details Here

Saptasurungi Temple | TripAdvisor

One of Maharashtra's most revered Shakti Peethas, Saptashrungi Temple, has been temporarily closed for devotees due to continuous heavy rainfall in Nashik district. The temple administration took the decision as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims, as persistent rains have made the hill roads and surrounding areas vulnerable to landslides and slippery conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across the region, prompting authorities to restrict public access to the temple.

Saptashrungi Temple Closed for Devotees

In view of the heavy rainfall warning, the temple administration has temporarily closed both the Saptashrungi Temple and Saptashrungi Fort for devotees. Pilgrims have been urged to postpone their visit until weather conditions improve and to follow official updates before planning their journey.

Authorities have also restricted access to Trimbakeshwar Temple due to the adverse weather. In addition, the district administration has advised farmers to avoid venturing into their fields during the period of intense rainfall.

About Saptashrungi Temple

Located near Vani, about 60 kilometres from Nashik, the Saptashrungi Temple is dedicated to Goddess Saptashrungi Nivasini, a form of Goddess Durga. The temple is perched atop a hill surrounded by seven mountain peaks, the temple attracts lakhs of devotees every year, particularly during Navratri and other major Hindu festivals.

The ongoing spell of heavy monsoon showers has significantly affected the region, leading authorities to temporarily suspend pilgrim access. Devotees are advised to postpone their travel plans and check official announcements from the temple trust and local administration before visiting.

Goddess Saptashrungi: Slayer of Mahishasura

According to Hindu tradition, Goddess Saptashrungi is revered as the slayer of the demon Mahishasura and is worshipped as a symbol of strength, courage and protection. The temple is also regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, making it one of the most significant pilgrimage destinations for devotees from Maharashtra and across India.

Every year, thousands of pilgrims climb the temple steps or use the ropeway service to seek the blessings of the goddess. During the monsoon season, however, authorities regularly issue advisories and temporarily restrict access whenever weather conditions pose a risk to visitors.