Santhome Cathedral Basilica In Chennai: Sourabh Raj Jain Shares Why The Heritage Landmark Is A Must-Visit | Instagram

Actor Sourabh Raj Jain recently explored Chennai's historic Santhome Cathedral Basilica, offering a glimpse of the city's rich heritage and architectural beauty. Sharing a video from his visit, the actor described Chennai as a city with more to discover beyond its popular tourist attractions.

"There's more to Chennai than what meets the eye! From stunning architecture to stories hidden in plain sight, this city keeps surprising!" he wrote on social media. He further encouraged viewers to watch the full episode to discover more about the city.

The Chennai episode is part of his effort to explore Indian cities beyond conventional tourist checklists and uncover their local history, culture and everyday stories.

About Santhome Cathedral Basilica

Located in Mylapore, near Marina Beach, Santhome Cathedral Basilica is one of Chennai's most celebrated historical and religious landmarks. The church is believed to house the tomb of St Thomas the Apostle, one of the twelve disciples of Jesus Christ, who, according to Christian tradition, travelled to India to spread Christianity.

This makes the basilica particularly significant, as it is among the few churches in the world built over the tomb of an apostle.

What Makes It Special?

The church was originally built by Portuguese missionaries in the 16th century and was later rebuilt in the late 19th century in the neo-Gothic architectural style. Its towering white spire, pointed arches, stained-glass windows and elegant interiors make it a striking landmark.

The church was granted the status of a minor basilica in 1956.Inside, visitors can experience a peaceful atmosphere while admiring its architecture and religious heritage. The premises also house a museum displaying artefacts and historical records associated with the church.

Why Is It A Must-Visit?

Beyond its religious importance, Santhome Cathedral Basilica offers a fascinating glimpse into Chennai's colonial history and cultural diversity. Its location in Mylapore also makes it convenient to explore the neighbourhood's traditional eateries, temples and heritage streets.

For history enthusiasts, architecture lovers and travellers, the basilica is a reminder that Chennai's charm extends far beyond its beaches and bustling city life.