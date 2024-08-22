 Sankashti Chaturthi August 2024: Date, Muhurat And Significance
Sankashti Chaturthi August 2024: Date, Muhurat And Significance

For Ganesha's worship, Sankashti Chaturthi is specifically chosen to obtain powerful relief from obstacles. In addition to going to temples to offer prayers to the Lord, people install and worship clay idols of Ganapati in their homes.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Sankashti Chaturthi | Representational Image

Sankashti Chaturthi is seen as a special day devoted to Lord Ganesha, with two Chaturthi falling in the month, focussing specifically on Sankashti Chaturthi or Sankathara Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha is commonly recognised as the eliminator of various obstacles and challenges in the lives of believers, and individuals venerate him on this sacred day to receive the blessings of Lord Ganpati.

Sankashti Chaturthi: Significance

Sankatahara Chaturthi, also called Sankashti Chaturthi, is the day Hindus worship Lord Ganesha, primarily for solving their problems. The word "Sankat" or "Sankata" means problems, and the word "Hara" means removing or mitigating.

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed monthly on the fourth day, known as Chaturthi Tithi, in the Krishna Paksha. This festival is predominantly celebrated in Maharashtra. Individuals fast, pray to Lord Ganesha, and seek blessings for their family's health.

Ganesh Pooja

Ganesh Pooja | X

Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Puja Rituals
1. Take a holy bath as soon as you wake up in the morning.
2. Tidy the house, paying particular attention to the puja room.
3. Set up an idol of Lord Ganesha and use desi cow ghee to light a diya.
4. Present yellow flowers, Boondi Laddoo, and Durva Grass.
5. Chant Aarti and recite Sankasthi Katha.
6. Lord Ganesha pujas must also be performed in the evening.
7. After finishing the evening puja rituals, the fast observer is required to break their fast.
8. Only consume Sattvik food; avoid consuming any Tamsik food items, such as meat, eggs, onions, or garlic.

Lord Ganesh

Lord Ganesh | X

Sankashti Chaturthi: Mantra

One should recite the following mantra when worshipping the diety, Lord Ganesh

Om Gan Ganpataye Namah!!

meaning: salutations to Lord Ganpati, remover of obstacles.

Om Vakra Tunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada!!

meaning: I bow to the great-bodied one with a twisted trunk, shining like a million suns, remover of obstacles in all endeavours, always present in all actions, O divine one!

Sankasthi Chaturthi 2024: Date and Time

Bahula Chaturthi and Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Muhurat: August 22, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: August 22, 2024, 01:46 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: August 23, 2024, 10:38 AM
Moonrise Time: 08:11 PM

Upcoming Sankashti Chaturthi Muhurat 2024

Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi date: September 21, 2024

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: September 20, 2024, 09:15 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Ends: September 21, 2024, 06:13 PM
Moonrise Time: 08:10 PM

