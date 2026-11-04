Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Bollywood Stars Attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Bash In Mumbai | All Photos Credit: Ashwini Sawant

Bollywood celebrities came together to celebrate the festival of lights as film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted his annual Diwali bash in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The star-studded gathering saw several popular faces from the film industry arriving in their festive best, making it a glamorous affair.

Among the celebrities spotted at the celebration were Salman Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shilpa Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana, along with several other Bollywood stars. The actors added glamour to the evening with their traditional and stylish festive outfits.

Bollywood celebs attend Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

On Tuesday, October 3, 2026, film producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife, Varsha Taurani, organised a high-profile Diwali party in Mumbai, which was attended by several prominent figures from the Bollywood industry, TV personalities and more.

Salman Khan, who is known to make appearances at some of the industry's biggest celebrations, was among the prominent guests at the gathering. Others were Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Genelia D’Souza, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shalini Pande, Tusshar Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Iulia Vantur, Shalini Pandey, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

Shilpa Shetty spotted in shimmering saree

Shilpa Shetty made an appearance, bringing her signature style to the festivities. The actress opted for a metallic silver-grey statement saree look, a pre-draped georgette saree heavily embellished with mirrors and sequins, which she paired with a matching sleeveless, deeply cut blouse featuring detailed sequin embroidery. She completed her look with slingback kitten heels and a metallic silver clutch. She was spotted with her husband, Raj Kundra.

Aditi Rao Hydari in pink outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted with Siddharth. She chose an elegant traditional ensemble and wore a vibrant pink lehenga set embroidered in gold gota patti work and a leheriya pattern. Meanwhile, Siddharth complemented her in a brown bandhgala jacket worn over a matching asymmetric kurta and ivory flared silk pants.

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Raveena Tandon in olive-green ensemble

Raveena Tandon was spotted in an olive-green kurta set adorned with intricate gold Mukaish work and zari embroidery. Her festive-ready traditional ensemble featured an asymmetrical kurta with flared full-length sleeves, a matching dupatta and flared pants. She completed her look with a gold choker necklace, matching earrings and a small green bindi, while keeping her hair open.

Bhumi Pednekar and Urvashi Rautela's look

Bhumi Pednekar was seen in a stunning ivory saree adorned with delicate mirror-work borders and floral embroidery. She paired her look with a shimmering, heavily embellished blouse featuring a modern halter/cross-neck pattern. Urvashi Rautela made her appearance in a stunning red ensemble. She opted for a red embroidered shimmering lehenga, pairing it with a same-colour blouse and dupatta set, along with a butterfly choker and matching earrings at a star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai.

Bollywood stars celebrate the festive occasion

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana was among the other popular actors who attended the celebration.

Ramesh Taurani is one of the well-known film producers in the Hindi film industry who is known for hosting Diwali celebrations that bring together actors, filmmakers and other prominent personalities from Bollywood.

The celebration offered a glimpse of Bollywood's Diwali festivities, with celebrities posing for the paparazzi and exchanging festive greetings. From traditional ethnic ensembles to contemporary festive looks, the guests brought their fashion game to the occasion.