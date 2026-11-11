Saif Ali Khan Shares Old Video Of Doing Surya Namaskar, Flaunts Chiselled Physique: 'Time To Get Back To Work!'

Saif Ali Khan is giving fans a fitness throwback, and his latest Instagram post is all the motivation they need to get moving. The actor recently shared an old video of himself practising Surya Namaskar, showing off his flexibility, strength and disciplined approach to the yoga routine. While the clip has surfaced online before, Saif's latest post comes with a reminder about getting back into a fitness routine and starting the new year on the right note.

Watch the video below:

Saif Ali Khan shares fitness motivation

Since making his official debut on Instagram, Saif has been sharing glimpses of his life with followers every now and then. His latest post takes things in a fitness-focused direction, with the actor revisiting an undated video of himself performing Surya Namaskar in a garden.

Dressed in black shorts with red detailing and keeping his upper body bare, Saif can be seen moving through the different positions with control and precision. The actor demonstrates the sequence with proper alignment, coordinating his breathing with each movement as he transitions from one posture to another.

The clip has also appeared on the internet in the past, with fan pages sharing it last year. This time, however, Saif accompanied it with a fresh caption that read, "Time to get back to work!.. First the mind.. then the body .. back on track for a happy new year !"

More about Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a traditional yoga sequence that combines a series of connected postures with coordinated breathing. It is commonly practised as a warm-up or as part of a larger yoga routine, engaging different muscle groups while working on flexibility, balance and body coordination.

The sequence traditionally consists of 12 positions, including Pranamasana, Hastauttanasana, Hastapadasana, Ashwa Sanchalanasana, Dandasana, Ashtanga Namaskar, Bhujangasana and Adho Mukha Svanasana, followed by the corresponding movements that complete the cycle. Each transition is paired with an inhalation or exhalation, making breath control an important part of the practice.