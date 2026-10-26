Saif Ali Khan Gets Lost In The Vineyards Of France With Kareena Kapoor And Their Kids

Saif Ali Khan has traded the bustle of Mumbai for the scenic streets and vineyards of Nuits-Saint-Georges in France, enjoying a holiday with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. From exploring a local winery to finding time for books and leisurely strolls, the actor’s latest vacation pictures capture the family making the most of their time in the historic Burgundy wine town.

Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan and family explore the French wine town

On October 26, Saif gave fans a peek into the family’s holiday through a series of photographs. In the caption, he wrote, "Taking mixed signs to an international level. Why pick a direction when sitting at the crossroads gets you a better view anyway? Found myself lost somewhere in the vines of Nuits-Saint-Georges...where every detour is just an excuse to track down another bottle of Burgundy."

He also challenged followers to spot a difference in the first slide, adding a little puzzle to the travel update.

The pictures capture different sides of their trip. One shows Saif seated along a picturesque side street, surrounded by signboards carrying cheeky messages. Other frames feature the actor and Kareena at a winery, while Taimur and Jeh are seen spending time with books at a library. There are also glimpses of the town’s surroundings and a photograph of the family with friends.

Located in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region of France, Nuits-Saint-Georges is a historic wine destination associated with Burgundy. The family’s holiday appears to mix wine-country exploration with relaxed outings and time together.

Inside their casual looks

For the outing, Kareena kept her outfit comfortable in a deep grey, sleeveless tank top with a U-shaped neckline and a close-fitting silhouette, pairing it with loose mint-green trousers. She finished the look with sneakers, ideal for walking around town, and accessorised with sunglasses, delicate earrings and a tan Hermès crossbody bag. Her hair was left loose, keeping the overall styling simple and unfussy.

Meanwhile, Saif opted for an equally laid-back ensemble, wearing a white linen shirt with a Mandarin collar, button-down front and full-length sleeves rolled up to the elbows. He teamed it with bright pink linen shorts, adding a burst of colour to the otherwise understated outfit. Beige loafers and a stylish watch completed his look.